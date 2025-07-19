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LotSize Calculation - script for MetaTrader 5
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This script calculates the correct lot size for both Forex and non-Forex instruments without adding any indicators to your chart.
Choose RiskByPercent or RiskByAmount, enter your stop loss in pips (4-digit), and the script will automatically adjust for 5-digit brokers. The script also enforces broker minimum and maximum lot size limits.
An alert displays the calculated lot size, risk amount, converted stop loss, and tick value.
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Update: Fixed an issue with non-Forex lot size calculations across different brokers.
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Broker_1 stepsize= 0.01 for US30
Broker_2 stepsize = 0.1 for US30
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