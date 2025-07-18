SuperTrend Indicator – Precise Trend Detection Made Simple

Overview

The SuperTrend Indicator is a powerful, easy-to-use tool that overlays directly on your price chart to provide real-time trend direction and high-probability entry/exit signals. Perfect for scalpers, swing traders, and intraday strategies, it dynamically adjusts to market volatility using ATR (Average True Range) and reacts quickly to trend reversals.

Key Features

Real-time trend shifts with colored signals

Clear buy/sell signals based on price crossing the trend line

Built-in smoothing to filter out market noise

Works on all timeframes and all instruments (Forex, stocks, crypto, indices)

Ideal for both beginners and advanced traders

Can be combined with any strategy (EMA, price action, support/resistance)

Input Parameters

Parameter Description ATR Period Defines how many bars to calculate the Average True Range. Default: 10 Multiplier The factor applied to ATR to offset the SuperTrend line. Default: 3.0 Price Type Chooses which price to apply ATR on (e.g., Close, High/Low, etc.) Line Width Thickness of the SuperTrend line Color Settings Customize uptrend/downtrend colors for better visibility











How to Use

Buy Signal: Price closes above the SuperTrend line → trend is bullish

Sell Signal: Price closes below the SuperTrend line → trend is bearish

Combine with other confirmations for best results (e.g., RSI, EMA, candlestick patterns)

Best Practices

Use on H1 or higher for cleaner trend detection

Add ATR or Volume indicators for additional context

Use as confirmation in a multi-indicator strategy or standalone for trend-following

Take Your Trading to the Next Level

The SuperTrend Indicator helps you stay on the right side of the market and reduce noise. Whether you trade breakouts, trends, or pullbacks, this tool brings clarity and precision to your charts.