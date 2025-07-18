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Moving Price Line Indicator MT5 - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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This simple indicator is to find out easily when the price reaches a particular time on any candle or time frame. This is useful for those who are looking to easily detect when the price has reached a certain time of clock e.g If you are waiting for the price to reach a particular time may be on any market session or time zone. If you want place a trade at exactly 9.00am or any time of your choice, you can use this indicator and it will show the time when it has reached.
New Update Vs.1.1: I added day of the week to make it easy to remember the trading day.
You can change the width of the line, the color of the line, time text and how far or near you want the time to stay from the current candle.
I hope you enjoy using this.
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