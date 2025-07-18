"2 Moving Averages with Bollinger Bands" is a custom MT5 indicator that combines two configurable moving averages and optional Bollinger Bands. It generates real-time Buy and Sell arrows when crossovers occur, with optional alerts, sound, and email notifications. Suitable for all timeframes and symbols

A quick little script to make traders' lives easier. The one thing that always annoys me is resetting the properties like colors for a new chart, to make it look the way i like it. So Here is a script to make things smoother.