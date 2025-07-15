"2 Moving Averages with Bollinger Bands" is a custom MT5 indicator that combines two configurable moving averages and optional Bollinger Bands. It generates real-time Buy and Sell arrows when crossovers occur, with optional alerts, sound, and email notifications. Suitable for all timeframes and symbols.





is a powerful and flexible technical analysis indicator for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) that combines two classic trading tools:and

📌 Key Features:

✅ Configurable two moving averages (fast/slow): Customizable period, method (SMA, EMA, SMMA, LWMA), and applied price

✅ Buy and Sell arrows based on crossover logic: A Buy signal appears when the fast MA crosses above the slow MA A Sell signal appears when the fast MA crosses below the slow MA

✅ Optional alerts system : Chart alerts Sound alerts ( alert.wav ) Email notifications

✅ Integrated Bollinger Bands : Upper, Middle, and Lower Bands displayed Fully customizable: period, deviation, applied price, style, and shift

✅ Works on any symbol and timeframe

✅ Clean, non-repainting logic based on closed candles

✅ Suitable for scalping, swing, or trend-following strategies

📊 Use Case:

This indicator helps traders identify potential trend reversals and entry points based on moving average crossovers while visually monitoring volatility and price channels using Bollinger Bands. It can be used as a standalone tool or combined with additional filters like RSI or CCI for more advanced setups.

⚙️ Input Settings Overview:

MA1 Settings (Fast MA): Period, Method, Price

MA2 Settings (Slow MA): Period, Method, Price

Bollinger Bands Settings: Period, Deviation, Shift, Style, Width, Price

Alerts: Enable/Disable chart, sound, or email alerts

⚠️ Disclaimer:

This indicator does not guarantee profitable trades. Use it with proper risk management and strategy testing. The developer is not responsible for any financial losses.



