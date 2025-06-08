The main purpose of this script is to close partially open sell orders (Which is in profits) and let the other running orders close in target profits. Check the Experts tab for the info after executed.









How to Use This Script:

Input Parameters: ClosePercentage : The percentage of each sell position you want to close (0-100)

Slippage : Maximum allowed slippage in points

CommentText : If you want to close only positions with a specific comment (leave empty for all sell positions) Features: Works with multiple sell positions

Preserves stop loss and take profit levels for the remaining position

Validates minimum volume requirements

Handles errors and provides feedback Installation: Copy the code to MetaEditor

Compile it (F7)

The script will appear in the Navigator panel under "Scripts"

Drag it to any chart to execute Notes: The script will close the specified percentage of ALL sell positions unless you filter by comment

It uses FOK (Fill or Kill) execution type to ensure the entire partial close is filled at once

The remaining position will keep its original SL/TP levels

Make sure to test in a demo account first.



