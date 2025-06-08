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Indicators

Daily Trend - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Emanuel Dal Pian Kowalczuk
Emanuel Dal Pian Kowalczuk

Emanuel Dal Pian Kowalczuk

1 code
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Indicator that displays the day's trend at any chart time. You can customise the colours and position of the text on the screen.


TrendHigh


trend on the graph


Parameters

Translated from Portuguese by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/pt/code/56909

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