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Daily Trend - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Indicator that displays the day's trend at any chart time. You can customise the colours and position of the text on the screen.
Translated from Portuguese by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/pt/code/56909
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