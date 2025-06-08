Indicator that displays the day's trend at any chart time. You can customise the colours and position of the text on the screen.

TelegramToMT5 is a MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor that bridges Telegram and MT5 by displaying messages from your Telegram channels, groups, and private chats directly on your trading charts. Simply create a Telegram bot, add it to your desired channels/groups, and let the EA show all messages as comments on your chart in real-time.