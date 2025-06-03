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Baseline: iMA + ATR Bands - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Indicator Name : Baseline: iMA + ATR Bands
Description :
Baseline: iMA+ATR Bands is a custom indicator that combines a standard Moving Average (MA) with upper and lower bands based on the Average True Range (ATR). The result is a simple yet powerful visual tool for identifying market trends, potential breakouts, and volatility.
Background :
This indicator was inspired by the No Nonsense Forex (NNFX) trading methodology, where the Baseline acts as a primary trend filter. I developed this to make the baseline setup easier to read and interpret directly on the chart.
How to use :
- iMA Period – The number of bars used to calculate the Moving Average.
- iMA Method – Type of Moving Average (SMA, EMA, SMMA, LWMA).
- Applied Price – Source price for MA (e.g., Close, Open, High, Low).
- ATR Period – Number of bars used for ATR calculation.
- ATR Multiplier – The factor applied to the ATR value to calculate the upper and lower bands.
Trading Suggestions (not financial advice) :
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Use the MA line as your baseline trend filter.
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Price crossing above the upper band may suggest bullish momentum.
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Price crossing below the lower band may indicate bearish momentum.
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Combine with confirmation, volume, and exit indicators in line with your strategy (e.g., NNFX guidelines).
Screenshots :
Input Settings :
Color & Lines Settings :
About :
This indicator is a utility that shows labelled trade levels on any chart. If you want to replace your native trade levels on a native chart, then turn off "Show trade levels" in your F8 Chart Properties and attach this indicator. If you want to show trade levels on a Custom Chart (where native trade levels cannot be shown), then simply attach this indicator. BaseSymbol - specify the Symbol from which the trade level data will be pulled--handy for unique Custom Symbols. TextBarsBack - specify the number of bars back in history from the current bar where the level labels will be drawn. Note: Although magic number is referenced in the code, it is not presently included in the trade lines. If you're running multiple EA's on the same Symbol, you can edit the code to show magic numbers and then run multiple instances of the indicator on one chart. You can also edit the font sizes and text spacing in the object properties as needed for different display resolutions.Indicator based on 2 MAs
Good afternoon everyone) First time posting my code!!!
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