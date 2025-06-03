Indicator Name : Baseline: iMA + ATR Bands

Description :

Baseline: iMA+ATR Bands is a custom indicator that combines a standard Moving Average (MA) with upper and lower bands based on the Average True Range (ATR). The result is a simple yet powerful visual tool for identifying market trends, potential breakouts, and volatility.

Background :

This indicator was inspired by the No Nonsense Forex (NNFX) trading methodology, where the Baseline acts as a primary trend filter. I developed this to make the baseline setup easier to read and interpret directly on the chart.

How to use :



iMA Period – The number of bars used to calculate the Moving Average.

iMA Method – Type of Moving Average (SMA, EMA, SMMA, LWMA).

Applied Price – Source price for MA (e.g., Close, Open, High, Low).

ATR Period – Number of bars used for ATR calculation.

ATR Multiplier – The factor applied to the ATR value to calculate the upper and lower bands.

Trading Suggestions (not financial advice) :

Use the MA line as your baseline trend filter.

Price crossing above the upper band may suggest bullish momentum.

Price crossing below the lower band may indicate bearish momentum.

Combine with confirmation, volume, and exit indicators in line with your strategy (e.g., NNFX guidelines).





Screenshots :

Input Settings :

Color & Lines Settings :





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