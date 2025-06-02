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Show Positions on Custom Chart (or standard chart) for MT5 - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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This indicator is a utility that shows labelled trade levels on any chart. If you want to replace your native trade levels on a native chart, then turn off "Show trade levels" in your F8 Chart Properties and attach this indicator. If you want to show trade levels on a Custom Chart (where native trade levels cannot be shown), then simply attach this indicator.
- BaseSymbol - specify the Symbol from which the trade level data will be pulled--handy for unique Custom Symbols.
- TextBarsBack - specify the number of bars back in history from the current bar where the level labels will be drawn.
If you're running multiple EA's on the same Symbol, you can edit the code to show magic numbers and then run multiple instances of the indicator on one chart. You can also edit the font sizes and text spacing in the object properties as needed for different display resolutions..
Good afternoon everyone) First time posting my code!!!Divergence DeMarker
This indicator picks up the divergence points of the DeMarker indicator
Combines a Moving Average with ATR-based upper and lower bands to act as a trend filter and volatility channel.False Breakups
The "False Breakouts.mq5" indicator is a tool for MetaTrader 5 that visually identifies and marks buy and sell points based on false breakouts of support and resistance. It uses buffers to display buy (blue) and sell (red) arrows, as well as lines for support (blue) and resistance (red), and additional arrows for market tops and bottoms. The indicator's main logic consists of detecting tops and bottoms based on the high and low prices of the candles, dynamically updating support and resistance levels. When the price breaks through support or resistance and then returns, the indicator generates buy or sell signals respectively. It is a useful tool for traders who operate strategies based on false breakouts.