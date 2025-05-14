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Indicators

Swaps Monitor for a Single Symbol - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Ryan L Johnson
Ryan L Johnson

Ryan L Johnson

Beginning on March 6, 2026 I am PROGRAMMING MQL5 INDICATORS, EA's, AND SCRIPTS FOR FREE as announced in my Blog.
7 codes 13 topics 2882 comments
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A simple utility for monitoring long and short swaps of a single symbol. If your broker-dealer's swaps are specified in points instead of account currency, this utility automatically converts points into account currency. Swaps are tripled on Wednesday. Horizontal and vertical alignment can be adjusted in the inputs.

08/25/2025 EDIT: Added swap adjusted for input lot size in version 5.


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