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Indicators

RSI Divergence - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Francisco Gomes Da Silva
Francisco Gomes Da Silva

Francisco Gomes Da Silva

4.7 (203)
Welcome to my profile, I am a developer of systems and currently I am working only with the language of the metatrade, but I have as goal to create script for tradingview too
34 products 8 codes 2 topics 27 comments
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this indicator is a fork of the indicator: Divergence DeMarker


Criação deste Indicador: versão 1.00


UPDATE TO VERSION 2.00 also fixed a sequence alignment bug in buffer 3


Translated from Portuguese by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/pt/code/58104

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