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RSI Divergence - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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this indicator is a fork of the indicator: Divergence DeMarker
Criação deste Indicador: versão 1.00
UPDATE TO VERSION 2.00 also fixed a sequence alignment bug in buffer 3
Translated from Portuguese by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/pt/code/58104
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