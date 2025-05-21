A professional script that automatically sets Stop Loss and Take Profit for all open positions based on a customizable Risk:Reward ratio. Perfect for traders who want to maintain consistent risk management across their trades.

Butterfly Strategy Expert Advisor This Expert Advisor (EA) implements the Butterfly harmonic trading pattern across multiple timeframes (M2 to D1) for automated forex trading. It detects bullish and bearish Butterfly patterns using pivot points and executes trades with customizable risk management and multiple take-profit levels.