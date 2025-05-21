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Auto SL TP by Risk Reward Ratio - script for MetaTrader 5
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Key Features
- Flexible Risk:Reward Ratio: Set any R:R ratio (1:1, 1:2, 1:3, etc.)
- Pip-Based Calculation: Define Stop Loss in pips, TP calculated automatically
- Multi-Symbol Support: Can modify all positions or only current symbol
- Broker Compatibility: Works with both 3-digit and 5-digit brokers
- Safety Checks: Validates Stop Levels and Freeze Levels
- Error Handling: Complete error checking with detailed logs
- Smart Skip: Avoids unnecessary modifications if SL/TP already correct
Input Parameters
- RiskRewardRatio (default: 2.0) - Your desired risk-reward ratio
- StopLossPips (default: 20) - Stop loss distance in pips
- ModifyAllPositions (default: true) - Modify all positions or only current symbol
How to Use
- Open one or more positions
- Attach the script to any chart
- Configure the parameters if needed
- Click OK - the script will automatically set SL/TP for all positions
Calculation Example
If you set:
- Stop Loss: 20 pips
- Risk:Reward Ratio: 2.0
The script will set:
- SL: 20 pips from entry
- TP: 40 pips from entry (20 × 2.0)
Benefits
✓ Saves time - no manual SL/TP calculation ✓ Ensures consistent risk management ✓ Prevents human error in calculations ✓ Works on all forex pairs, metals, and indices ✓ Professional-grade error handling
Perfect for scalpers, day traders, and swing traders who want to automate their risk management workflow!
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