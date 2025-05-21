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Auto SL TP by Risk Reward Ratio - script for MetaTrader 5

Duy Van Nguy
Duy Van Nguy

Duy Van Nguy

4.4 (24)
EA Developer — XAUUSD Specialist | DVN CORE
I build high-performance Expert Advisors & accept Custom EA orders.
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MY EA PORTFOLIO:
✦ DVN Core GOLD LION
5 products 3 signals 1 article 19 codes 11 comments
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Key Features

  • Flexible Risk:Reward Ratio: Set any R:R ratio (1:1, 1:2, 1:3, etc.)
  • Pip-Based Calculation: Define Stop Loss in pips, TP calculated automatically
  • Multi-Symbol Support: Can modify all positions or only current symbol
  • Broker Compatibility: Works with both 3-digit and 5-digit brokers
  • Safety Checks: Validates Stop Levels and Freeze Levels
  • Error Handling: Complete error checking with detailed logs
  • Smart Skip: Avoids unnecessary modifications if SL/TP already correct

Input Parameters

  • RiskRewardRatio (default: 2.0) - Your desired risk-reward ratio
  • StopLossPips (default: 20) - Stop loss distance in pips
  • ModifyAllPositions (default: true) - Modify all positions or only current symbol

How to Use

  1. Open one or more positions
  2. Attach the script to any chart
  3. Configure the parameters if needed
  4. Click OK - the script will automatically set SL/TP for all positions

Calculation Example

If you set:

  • Stop Loss: 20 pips
  • Risk:Reward Ratio: 2.0

The script will set:

  • SL: 20 pips from entry
  • TP: 40 pips from entry (20 × 2.0)

Benefits

✓ Saves time - no manual SL/TP calculation ✓ Ensures consistent risk management ✓ Prevents human error in calculations ✓ Works on all forex pairs, metals, and indices ✓ Professional-grade error handling

Perfect for scalpers, day traders, and swing traders who want to automate their risk management workflow!


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