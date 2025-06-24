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Indicators

Advanced compound interest calculator for the trader - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Yevgeniy Koshtenko
Yevgeniy Koshtenko

Yevgeniy Koshtenko

3.8 (6)
Qualified Investor of Kazakhstan and the Russian Federation.
Trading since 2016, algorithmic trading since 2019, machine learning and programming since 2021.
13 products 116 articles 5 codes 2 topics 148 comments
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A compound interest calculator for the trader. Calculates, based on your parameters, your risk of ruin, and the optimal risk per trade. Gives a forecast of your capital size in a year, month, and at the end of the term.


Now you can dream right in the MetaTrader 5 terminal)


Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/56035

CryptoTrend CryptoTrend

CryptoTrend 1.00 Expert Advisor is an automated trading system designed for trading cryptocurrency (in particular, BTC). Main features: Bollinger indicator: Used to identify market extremes and generate buy and sell signals. Order Block filtering: Allows to find support and resistance levels, which helps to reduce the number of false signals. Self-learning: The entry threshold is adapted depending on the statistics of winning and losing trades, which allows the Expert Advisor to adapt to changing market conditions. Risk management: Calculates stop loss (SL) and take profit (TP) levels based on risk analysis and correlation

Price Time Scale Price Time Scale

Custom time and price scale.

Risk management and bot ict daily bias Risk management and bot ict daily bias

The RiskManagement library in MQL5 provides efficient and dynamic risk management, optimised to minimise resources. It allows setting maximum profit and loss limits with customisable modifiers. It includes OCO order control and tools for candlestick management and price conversions.

Trend Equilibrium Indicator TrendEQ Trend Equilibrium Indicator TrendEQ

Trend Equilibrium Indicator TrendEQ dynamically analyses market trends by combining momentum and volatility. By measuring momentum against market trends, TrendEQ provides a reliable measure of trend strength and direction.