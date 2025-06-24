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Advanced compound interest calculator for the trader - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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A compound interest calculator for the trader. Calculates, based on your parameters, your risk of ruin, and the optimal risk per trade. Gives a forecast of your capital size in a year, month, and at the end of the term.
Now you can dream right in the MetaTrader 5 terminal)
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/56035
CryptoTrend 1.00 Expert Advisor is an automated trading system designed for trading cryptocurrency (in particular, BTC). Main features: Bollinger indicator: Used to identify market extremes and generate buy and sell signals. Order Block filtering: Allows to find support and resistance levels, which helps to reduce the number of false signals. Self-learning: The entry threshold is adapted depending on the statistics of winning and losing trades, which allows the Expert Advisor to adapt to changing market conditions. Risk management: Calculates stop loss (SL) and take profit (TP) levels based on risk analysis and correlationPrice Time Scale
Custom time and price scale.
The RiskManagement library in MQL5 provides efficient and dynamic risk management, optimised to minimise resources. It allows setting maximum profit and loss limits with customisable modifiers. It includes OCO order control and tools for candlestick management and price conversions.Trend Equilibrium Indicator TrendEQ
Trend Equilibrium Indicator TrendEQ dynamically analyses market trends by combining momentum and volatility. By measuring momentum against market trends, TrendEQ provides a reliable measure of trend strength and direction.