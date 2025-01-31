Moving Average Candlesticks MetaTrader indicator — is a chart visualization of a standard moving average using the candlestick bars. It draws the candlesticks based on the moving average values calculated for Close, Open, Low, and High. It allows seeing a compact snapshot of the more detailed market information compared with the classic MA indicator. It works with any currency pair, timeframe, and MA mode. The indicator is available for MT4 and MT5.

Murrey Math Line X MetaTrader indicator — a pivot line indicator that will definitely help every trader who knows how to trade with support, resistance, and pivot lines. It displays 8 primary lines (with 5 more additional ones) on the main chart, helping you to find the best points to sell, buy, and exit your positions. The indicator can issue alerts when a candle closes after breaking any of the pivot lines. You can download this indicator for MT4 and MT5 platform.

Keltner Channel (MetaTrader indicator) — is a classical technical analysis indicator developed by Chester W. Keltner in 1960. The indicator is somewhat similar to the Bollinger Bands and Envelopes. It uses three plot lines: the middle line is the 10-day simple moving average applied to the typical price ((high + low + close) / 3), the upper and the lower bands are produced by adding and subtracting the moving average of the daily price range (High and Low difference) from the middle line. This way, a volatility-based channel is built. In this version of the indicator you can modify all the parameters of the MA. The indicator is available both for MT4 and MT5 versions of the platform.

Pinbar Detector is a MetaTrader indicator that tries to detect Pinbars (also known as "Pin-bar" or "Pin bar") and marks them by placing a "smiling face" symbol below the bullish Pinbars and above the bearish Pinbars. It is a pure price action indicator, which is not using any standard technical indicators in its code. The configuration of Pinbar detection can be done via the indicator's input parameters. Pinbar Detector can issue platform alerts and email alerts on detection. The indicator is available both for MT4 and MT5 versions of the trading platform.