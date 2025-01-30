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Murrey Math Line X MT5 - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Murrey Math Line X MetaTrader indicator — a pivot line indicator that will definitely help every trader who knows how to trade with support, resistance, and pivot lines. It displays 8 primary lines (with 5 more additional ones) on the main chart, helping you to find the best points to sell, buy, and exit your positions. The indicator can issue alerts when a candle closes after breaking any of the pivot lines. You can download this indicator for MT4 and MT5 platform.
Input parameters
- Period (default = 64) — a period in bars or in other upper timeframe periods (set via the UpperTimeFrame input), on which the lines will be calculated. The lower the number the more up-to-date but less accurate calculations.
- UpperTimeframe (default = PERIOD_D1) — a basic period; if different from the current timeframe, the indicator will use Period × UpperTimeframe periods to calculate its lines. Otherwise, the indicator will use Period of the current chart bars to calculate its lines.
- StepBack (default = 0) — a shift back for calculating the lines (in the current bars or in the number of UpperTimeframe periods).
- LabelSide (default = Left) — the side of the screen to display the line labels. If you select Right, make sure, the chart is shifted to the left; otherwise, you won't be able to see the labels.
- [N]/8 Color — colors for the indicator lines.
- [N]/8 Width — the indicator lines' width.
- MarkColor (default = clrBlue) — the color for the last calculated bar's arrow.
- MarkNumber (default = 217) — the arrow code for the last calculated bar's arrow.
- FontFace (default = "Verdana") — the font face to use for display.
- FontSize (default = 10) — the font size to use for display.
- ObjectPrefix (default = "MML-") — prefix for chart objects for compatibility with other indicators.
- TriggerCandle (default = Previous) — the candle to issue alerts on: Previous — the most recently closed candle or Current — the yet unfinished candle.
- NativeAlerts (default = false) — if true, a native MetaTrader popup alert will be used when a signal appears. Not present in cTrader.
- EmailAlerts (default = false) — if true, an email message will be sent when a signal appears. Email should be properly configured in MetaTrader via Tools->Options->Email.
- NotificationAlerts (default = false) — if true, an email message will be sent when a signal appears. Notifications should be properly configured in MetaTrader via Tools->Options->Notifications.
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