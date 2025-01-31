Keltner Channel (MetaTrader indicator) — is a classical technical analysis indicator developed by Chester W. Keltner in 1960. The indicator is somewhat similar to the Bollinger Bands and Envelopes. It uses three plot lines: the middle line is the 10-day simple moving average applied to the typical price ((high + low + close) / 3), the upper and the lower bands are produced by adding and subtracting the moving average of the daily price range (High and Low difference) from the middle line. This way, a volatility-based channel is built. In this version of the indicator you can modify all the parameters of the MA. The indicator is available both for MT4 and MT5 versions of the platform.

Gain/Loss Info MetaTrader indicator — displays the gains and losses for all candles where the given threshold is surpassed. The values are calculated in points and percentage. The indicator can calculate gain/loss in two modes: plain candlestick Close and Open difference, and as difference between current Close and previous Close. You can set minimum change limits (for pips and percentage), change modes, and you can also control font color of the output numbers. The indicator is available for both MT4 and MT5.