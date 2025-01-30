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Moving Average Candlesticks MT5 - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Moving Average Candlesticks MetaTrader indicator — is a chart visualization of a standard moving average using the candlestick bars. It draws the candlesticks based on the moving average values calculated for Close, Open, Low, and High. It allows seeing a compact snapshot of the more detailed market information compared with the classic MA indicator. It works with any currency pair, timeframe, and MA mode. The indicator is available for MT4 and MT5.
Input parameters
- MAPeriod (default = 10) — the period of the moving average used in the calculations.
- MAType (default = MODE_SMA) — the method of the moving average.
Example and strategy
This indicator isn't a very good one to use for direct trading. It simply indicates the moving average cross as well as some other parameters of the chart. Use it to spot the irregularities in the price behavior by observing the candlestick bodies' length and the length of their shadows (wicks). The change of color might seem like a good entry signal, but it will give a lot of fake signals too.
Market Profile MetaTrader indicator — is a classic Market Profile implementation that can show the price density over time, outlining the most important price levels, value area, and control value of a given trading session. This indicator can be attached to timeframes between M1 and D1 and will show the Market Profile for daily, weekly, monthly, or even intraday sessions. Lower timeframes offer higher precision. Higher timeframes are recommended for better visibility. It is also possible to use a free-draw rectangle session to create a custom market profile on any timeframe. Six different color schemes are available to draw the profile's blocks. Drawing profiles as a plain color histogram is also possible. Alternatively, you may choose to color the profile based on bullish/bearish bars. This indicator is based on bare price action and does not use any standard indicators. It is available for MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5Laguerre MT5
Laguerre MetaTrader indicator — a completely custom indicator that doesn't rely on the standard MT4/MT5 indicators. It shows the weighted trendline in the separate window of the chart. It can be used for simple entry and exit signals. The indicator is available for both MT4 and MT5.
Murrey Math Line X MetaTrader indicator — a pivot line indicator that will definitely help every trader who knows how to trade with support, resistance, and pivot lines. It displays 8 primary lines (with 5 more additional ones) on the main chart, helping you to find the best points to sell, buy, and exit your positions. The indicator can issue alerts when a candle closes after breaking any of the pivot lines. You can download this indicator for MT4 and MT5 platform.Gain/Loss Info MT5
Gain/Loss Info MetaTrader indicator — displays the gains and losses for all candles where the given threshold is surpassed. The values are calculated in points and percentage. The indicator can calculate gain/loss in two modes: plain candlestick Close and Open difference, and as difference between current Close and previous Close. You can set minimum change limits (for pips and percentage), change modes, and you can also control font color of the output numbers. The indicator is available for both MT4 and MT5.