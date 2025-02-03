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Coppock MT5 indicator - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Coppock MetaTrader indicator — is an implementation of the famous Coppock curve indicator first created by Edward Coppock in 1962. The indicator shows long-term buy and sell opportunities (classically, it is used for only buying) by measuring the weighted moving average (with a period of 10) of the sum of two rates of change (with a period of 14 and 11). It is the classical version. In this MetaTrader version, you can modify the parameters of the basic indicators. You can use this Coppock indicator in MT4 and MT5.
Input parameters
- ROC1Period (default = 14) — the period of the first Rate of Change in the sum.
- ROC2Period (default = 11) — the period of the second Rate of Change in the sum.
- MAPeriod (default = 10) — the period of the Moving Average of the sum.
- MAType (only in MT4) (default = 3 (WMA)) — the method of the Moving Average of the sum. It isn't recommended to change it.
The main strategy when trading using the Coppock indicator is to buy when the curve starts rising from a trough below zero and to sell when the curve starts falling from a top above zero. Small tops and troughs (compared with the surrounding) are disregarded. The indicator helps to capture the trends in their early stages. But don't expect to enter on the actual maximums and minimums with it.
Support and Resistance MetaTrader indicator — as the name of this indicator suggests, it displays the support and resistance levels. It shows them directly on the chart, providing an easy help when you want to set stop-loss or take-profit level, or when you want to see the next market target. This indicator uses the standard MetaTrader Fractals indicator (by Bill Williams' method) and has no changeable input parameters. This indicator is available for MetaTrader version 4 and 5.Spread indicator MT5
Spread MetaTrader indicator — displays current spread in the main window of the chart. You can modify the font parameters, indicator's position and the normalization of the spread value. The spread is redrawn after each tick, ensuring the most current and active spread value. This can be useful for brokers with variable spreads or with spreads that are widened often. You can also enable a spread label to be shown near the current Bid line. The indicator is available for both MT4 and MT5.
TD Sequential Ultimate MetaTrader indicator shows all parts of the TD Sequential method developed by the legendary technical analyst, Tom DeMark. TD Sequential Ultimate displays Buy and Sell Setups, including the Setup Perfection arrows, Buy and Sell Countdowns, including the failed count 13 attempts, and TDST Support and Resistance levels. Unlike many other implementations of the TD Sequential method, this indicator offers multiple improvements:Total Power Indicator MT5
Total Power Indicator (MetaTrader indicator) — is based on the two standard indicators — Bear Power and Bull Power. The indicator calculates how many bullish and bearish bars were there during a given look-back period and then calculates the proportional index for bears, bulls, and total (calculated as the absolute difference between bulls and bears) for the current bar. This way, we get continuous lines of the relative average bear and bull power over a period, removing the main disadvantage of the original Bear/Bull Power indicators — the lack of a long-term perspective. The original MetaTrader 4 version of Total Power Indicator was created by Daniel Fernandez of Asirikuy.com in 2011. The version for MT5 is now also available.