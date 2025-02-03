TD Sequential Ultimate MetaTrader indicator shows all parts of the TD Sequential method developed by the legendary technical analyst, Tom DeMark. TD Sequential Ultimate displays Buy and Sell Setups, including the Setup Perfection arrows, Buy and Sell Countdowns, including the failed count 13 attempts, and TDST Support and Resistance levels. Unlike many other implementations of the TD Sequential method, this indicator offers multiple improvements:

Coppock MetaTrader indicator — is an implementation of the famous Coppock curve indicator first created by Edward Coppock in 1962. The indicator shows long-term buy and sell opportunities (classically, it is used for only buying) by measuring the weighted moving average (with a period of 10) of the sum of two rates of change (with a period of 14 and 11). It is the classical version. In this MetaTrader version, you can modify the parameters of the basic indicators. You can use this Coppock indicator in MT4 and MT5.