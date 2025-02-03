Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
Total Power Indicator MT5 - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 6788
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Total Power Indicator (MetaTrader indicator) — is based on the two standard indicators — Bear Power and Bull Power. The indicator calculates how many bullish and bearish bars were there during a given look-back period and then calculates the proportional index for bears, bulls, and total (calculated as the absolute difference between bulls and bears) for the current bar. This way, we get continuous lines of the relative average bear and bull power over a period, removing the main disadvantage of the original Bear/Bull Power indicators — the lack of a long-term perspective. The original MetaTrader 4 version of Total Power Indicator was created by Daniel Fernandez of Asirikuy in 2011. The version for MT5 is now also available.
Input parameters
- Lookback Period (default = 45) — the main period of the indicator. Determines the amount of bars to look back to count the bear/bull-dominated ones.
- Power Period (default = 10) — the period of the original Bear Power and Bull Power indicators.
- AlertOn100Power (default = false) — if true, an alert will be issued when either Bull or Bear Power reaches level 100. This is a strong overbought/oversold signal, often preceding trend reversals.
- AlertOnCrossover (default = false) — if true, an alert will be issued when Bull and Bear Power lines cross each other.
- EnableNativeAlerts (default = false) — if true, a native MetaTrader popup alert will be used for any of the above two conditions.
- EnableEmailAlerts (default = false) — if true, an email message will be sent on an alert condition. Email should be properly configured in MetaTrader via Tools->Options->Email.
- EnablePushAlerts (default = false) — if true, an email message will be sent on an alert condition. Notifications should be properly configured in MetaTrader via Tools->Options->Notifications.
- TriggerCandle (default = Previous) — the candle to issue alerts on: Previous — the most recently closed candle or Current — the yet unfinished candle.
The Total Power Indicator works similarly to other oscillator-type indicators:
- One of the most surefire entry method, albeit rare, is to wait for either Bull or Bear line to reach the value of 100 and enter a reversal trade.
- The crossover of the Bear and Bull lines can also be used to enter trades. If the Bull line resulted above — go long, if the Bear line is now above — go short.
- The crossover of the Bull or Bear line with the Total line can be used for a conservative exit from a trade.
TD Sequential Ultimate MetaTrader indicator shows all parts of the TD Sequential method developed by the legendary technical analyst, Tom DeMark. TD Sequential Ultimate displays Buy and Sell Setups, including the Setup Perfection arrows, Buy and Sell Countdowns, including the failed count 13 attempts, and TDST Support and Resistance levels. Unlike many other implementations of the TD Sequential method, this indicator offers multiple improvements:Coppock MT5 indicator
Coppock MetaTrader indicator — is an implementation of the famous Coppock curve indicator first created by Edward Coppock in 1962. The indicator shows long-term buy and sell opportunities (classically, it is used for only buying) by measuring the weighted moving average (with a period of 10) of the sum of two rates of change (with a period of 14 and 11). It is the classical version. In this MetaTrader version, you can modify the parameters of the basic indicators. You can use this Coppock indicator in MT4 and MT5.
Calculate a moving average in one function call. Code that can easily be transported between different projects.Trade Assistant MT5
Trade Assistant MetaTrader indicator — a multi-timeframe indicator that is based on three standard indicators: Stochastic oscillator, RSI (Relative Strength Index), and CCI (Commodity Channel Index). It displays current trend directions for M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, W1, and MN1 timeframes. When you follow such an indicator you have a clear picture of the trends across all important timeframes. It doesn't matter which timeframe you attach this indicator to. The indicator can be downloaded for MT4 and MT5.