Coppock MetaTrader indicator — is an implementation of the famous Coppock curve indicator first created by Edward Coppock in 1962. The indicator shows long-term buy and sell opportunities (classically, it is used for only buying) by measuring the weighted moving average (with a period of 10) of the sum of two rates of change (with a period of 14 and 11). It is the classical version. In this MetaTrader version, you can modify the parameters of the basic indicators. You can use this Coppock indicator in MT4 and MT5.

Support and Resistance MetaTrader indicator — as the name of this indicator suggests, it displays the support and resistance levels. It shows them directly on the chart, providing an easy help when you want to set stop-loss or take-profit level, or when you want to see the next market target. This indicator uses the standard MetaTrader Fractals indicator (by Bill Williams' method) and has no changeable input parameters. This indicator is available for MetaTrader version 4 and 5.