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Perfect Trailing StopLoss - expert for MetaTrader 5
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Prototype for data collection. Dummy buffers for the data window (for data collection purposes) for the hour of the day, and an additional buffer for the hour of the day. Comments the hour of the day.Profit labels for closed trades (deals)
Creating profit labels on deals (closed trades) which also show in the strategy tester
This script is a reference solution for mapping symbol names configured by users in MetaTrader 5 EAs or scripts to the actual names provided by the broker. It uses the Levenshtein distance algorithm to automatically identify the most similar symbol in Market Watch. It is ideal for developers facing compatibility issues with prefixes or suffixes in symbol names. This is a customizable starting point to adapt to any specific needs.BollingerBandsEA
BollingerBandsEA trades according to Bollinger Bands.