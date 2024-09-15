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CounterTrend Ema V1 - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Paul Conrad Carlson
Paul Conrad Carlson

Paul Conrad Carlson

4.2 (9)
20 products 5 codes 2 topics 7 comments
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MT5 Alert Indicator 

Please add Ema moving averages 60/100/200 & Rsi period 10 levels 30/70 to your chart.

This indicator alert on a trend reversal strategy were

- ema 60 > 100&200 

- ema 100 < 200 

And the Rsi is below 30

FOR BUY SIGNAL 


Use this strategy in confluence with a larger timeframe trend in the same direction. 

This strategy identifies great entry opportunities to enter an early trend. 


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