MT5 Alert Indicator

Please add Ema moving averages 60/100/200 & Rsi period 10 levels 30/70 to your chart.

This indicator alert on a trend reversal strategy were

- ema 60 > 100&200

- ema 100 < 200

And the Rsi is below 30

FOR BUY SIGNAL





Use this strategy in confluence with a larger timeframe trend in the same direction.

This strategy identifies great entry opportunities to enter an early trend.







