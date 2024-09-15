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CounterTrend Ema V1 - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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MT5 Alert Indicator
Please add Ema moving averages 60/100/200 & Rsi period 10 levels 30/70 to your chart.
This indicator alert on a trend reversal strategy were
- ema 60 > 100&200
- ema 100 < 200
And the Rsi is below 30
FOR BUY SIGNAL
Use this strategy in confluence with a larger timeframe trend in the same direction.
This strategy identifies great entry opportunities to enter an early trend.
This Expert Advisor (EA) is designed for high-frequency trading on the 1-minute (M1) chart in both forex and crypto markets. It uses RSI and candlestick patterns to identify buy and sell signals, automatically executing trades with dynamic stop loss, take profit, and trailing stop levels based on market volatility.Rsi Ema Engulfing Bar V3
Engulfing Bar Occurs below Ema moving Average that is rising - Buy Trade -
is a text for the neutral network would like to know your opinion.AdaptiveTrader Pro EA
This Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader leverages a combination of technical indicators, including RSI, ATR, and moving averages, to identify high-probability trading opportunities. Equipped with dynamic lot sizing, trailing stops, and performance-based adjustments, it is tailored to optimize trading decisions and manage risk effectively in volatile market conditions.