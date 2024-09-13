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Rsi Ema Engulfing Bar V3 - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
- A longer-term EMA (Shiftpast) is below a shorter-term EMA (Shiftnow), indicating a potential uptrend
- Ability to change previous shift of the moving average rise and fall- numbers 5-6 for a buy 5 is above 6 , meaning 5 bars ago the ema ID5 was above ID6 - Change to 3-4 or 7-9 or 10-13
Rsi Indicator2-Pair Correlation EA
The 2-Pair Correlation EA is a free Expert Advisor that trades BTC/USD and ETH/USD, capitalizing on their price correlation. The EA opens trades when the pairs diverge and closes them as they realign, automating your trading with minimal effort.
This Expert Advisor (EA) is designed for high-frequency trading on the 1-minute (M1) chart in both forex and crypto markets. It uses RSI and candlestick patterns to identify buy and sell signals, automatically executing trades with dynamic stop loss, take profit, and trailing stop levels based on market volatility.CounterTrend Ema V1
3 Ema moving averages identify trend change with rsi confirm