CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Scripts

Count consecutive no. of bull or bear bars - script for MetaTrader 5

Sardion Maranatha
Sardion Maranatha

Sardion Maranatha

First Geometry...then Music...then Astronomy... thank God for the beautiful knowledge
5 codes 168 comments
| English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português 한국어 Français Italiano Türkçe
Views:
3789
Rating:
(6)
Published:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Sample code to count consecutive no. of bull or bear bars. Feel free to use or develop further to serve your purpose



Get Nth Closed Trade from the end in MT5 Get Nth Closed Trade from the end in MT5

This EA will scan all the closed trades and then print the nth trade from the end

Get Nth Active Trade from the end in MT5 Get Nth Active Trade from the end in MT5

This EA will scan all the open trades and then print the nth trade from the end

Click on the market chart to create a price alert Click on the market chart to create a price alert

This is a first for MetaTrader 5. Now you can click on the chart to create price alerts.

Breakout Strategy with Prop Firm Helper Functions Breakout Strategy with Prop Firm Helper Functions

This is an update of the "Simple Yet Effective Breakout Strategy". In this code, I have added some helper functions for prop firm challenges.