sChartsSynchroScroll_v2 - script for MetaTrader 5
This is the new version of the sChartsSynchroScroll script (the old version here).
Just attach script to one chart and that's all.
You can change shift and chart scale, the different charts may have different scales.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/266
