Signale / MetaTrader 4 / GOLD EA 2026
Dam Van Long

GOLD EA 2026

Dam Van Long
0 Bewertungen
1 Woche
0 / 0 USD
0%
Exness-Real
1:200
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
2
Gewinntrades:
2 (100.00%)
Verlusttrades:
0 (0.00%)
Bester Trade:
20.56 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
0.00 USD
Bruttoprofit:
40.70 USD (10 174 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
0.00 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
2 (40.70 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
40.70 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
2 858.45
Trading-Aktivität:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Letzter Trade:
2 Tage
Trades pro Woche:
2
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
6 Minuten
Erholungsfaktor:
0.00
Long-Positionen:
2 (100.00%)
Short-Positionen:
0 (0.00%)
Profit-Faktor:
n/a
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
20.35 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
20.35 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
0.00 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
0 (0.00 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
0.00 USD (0)
Wachstum pro Monat :
4.07%
Algo-Trading:
100%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
0.00 USD
Maximaler:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Kapital:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
XAUUSD 2
1 2
1 2
1 2
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 41
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 10K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +20.56 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -0 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 2
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 0
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +40.70 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -0.00 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "Exness-Real" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

Pepperstone-Edge02
0.00 × 17
ICMarketsSC-Live17
0.00 × 1
Axi-US09-Live
0.00 × 2
LiteFinanceVC-Live-04
0.00 × 2
Axi-US16-Live
0.00 × 1
LiteFinanceVC-Live-03
0.00 × 1
ExnessKE-Real20
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real24
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live23
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge11
0.00 × 1
BlackBullMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live19
0.00 × 1
XMTrading-Real 45
0.00 × 1
Alpari-Standard1
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live07
0.00 × 7
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.00 × 1
FBS-Real-5
0.00 × 2
ForexTime-Standard
0.00 × 3
ForexTimeFXTM-Standard
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live04
0.00 × 2
Pepperstone-Edge05
0.00 × 3
VantageInternational-Live 3
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-01
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live02
0.00 × 3
ICMarkets-Live01
0.00 × 3
noch 53 ...
Trades strictly in the direction of the market trend — no guessing
No martingale, no grids, no dangerous position management schemes
Strict protection on every trade: Stop Loss and Take Profit are always active
Suitable for prop firms and serious trading accounts
Proven by one full year of real market trading — not just backtests
Trading pair: XAU/USD (Gold)
Timeframe: M5
Minimum deposit: from $100 for 0.01 lot
Account type: Standard, ECN and others
Keine Bewertungen
2026.01.11 02:01
Low trading activity - only 2 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.11 02:01
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.11 02:01
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
