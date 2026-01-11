- Wachstum
- Kontostand
- Equity
- Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
2
Gewinntrades:
2 (100.00%)
Verlusttrades:
0 (0.00%)
Bester Trade:
20.56 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
0.00 USD
Bruttoprofit:
40.70 USD (10 174 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
0.00 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
2 (40.70 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
40.70 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
2 858.45
Trading-Aktivität:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Letzter Trade:
2 Tage
Trades pro Woche:
2
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
6 Minuten
Erholungsfaktor:
0.00
Long-Positionen:
2 (100.00%)
Short-Positionen:
0 (0.00%)
Profit-Faktor:
n/a
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
20.35 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
20.35 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
0.00 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
0 (0.00 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
0.00 USD (0)
Wachstum pro Monat :
4.07%
Algo-Trading:
100%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
0.00 USD
Maximaler:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Kapital:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Verteilung
|Symbol
|Trades
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|2
|
1 2
|
1 2
|
1 2
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|41
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|10K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Deposit load
- Rückgang
Bester Trade: +20.56 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -0 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 2
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 0
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +40.70 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -0.00 USD
Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "Exness-Real" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.
|
Pepperstone-Edge02
|0.00 × 17
|
ICMarketsSC-Live17
|0.00 × 1
|
Axi-US09-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
LiteFinanceVC-Live-04
|0.00 × 2
|
Axi-US16-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
LiteFinanceVC-Live-03
|0.00 × 1
|
ExnessKE-Real20
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real24
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge11
|0.00 × 1
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live19
|0.00 × 1
|
XMTrading-Real 45
|0.00 × 1
|
Alpari-Standard1
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live07
|0.00 × 7
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|0.00 × 1
|
FBS-Real-5
|0.00 × 2
|
ForexTime-Standard
|0.00 × 3
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Standard
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live04
|0.00 × 2
|
Pepperstone-Edge05
|0.00 × 3
|
VantageInternational-Live 3
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-01
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live02
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarkets-Live01
|0.00 × 3
Trades strictly in the direction of the market trend — no guessing
No martingale, no grids, no dangerous position management schemes
Strict protection on every trade: Stop Loss and Take Profit are always active
Suitable for prop firms and serious trading accounts
Proven by one full year of real market trading — not just backtests
Trading pair: XAU/USD (Gold)
Timeframe: M5
Minimum deposit: from $100 for 0.01 lot
Account type: Standard, ECN and others
Keine Bewertungen