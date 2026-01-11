SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / GOLD EA 2026
Dam Van Long

GOLD EA 2026

Dam Van Long
0 reviews
1 week
0 / 0 USD
0%
Exness-Real
1:200
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
2
Profit Trades:
2 (100.00%)
Loss Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Best trade:
20.56 USD
Worst trade:
0.00 USD
Gross Profit:
40.70 USD (10 174 pips)
Gross Loss:
0.00 USD
Maximum consecutive wins:
2 (40.70 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
40.70 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
2 858.45
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
2
Avg holding time:
6 minutes
Recovery Factor:
0.00
Long Trades:
2 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
n/a
Expected Payoff:
20.35 USD
Average Profit:
20.35 USD
Average Loss:
0.00 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
0 (0.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
0.00 USD (0)
Monthly growth:
4.07%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 2
1 2
1 2
1 2
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 41
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 10K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +20.56 USD
Worst trade: -0 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 0
Maximal consecutive profit: +40.70 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -0.00 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Pepperstone-Edge02
0.00 × 17
ICMarketsSC-Live17
0.00 × 1
Axi-US09-Live
0.00 × 2
LiteFinanceVC-Live-04
0.00 × 2
Axi-US16-Live
0.00 × 1
LiteFinanceVC-Live-03
0.00 × 1
ExnessKE-Real20
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real24
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live23
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge11
0.00 × 1
BlackBullMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live19
0.00 × 1
XMTrading-Real 45
0.00 × 1
Alpari-Standard1
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live07
0.00 × 7
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.00 × 1
FBS-Real-5
0.00 × 2
ForexTime-Standard
0.00 × 3
ForexTimeFXTM-Standard
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live04
0.00 × 2
Pepperstone-Edge05
0.00 × 3
VantageInternational-Live 3
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-01
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live02
0.00 × 3
ICMarkets-Live01
0.00 × 3
53 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Trades strictly in the direction of the market trend — no guessing
No martingale, no grids, no dangerous position management schemes
Strict protection on every trade: Stop Loss and Take Profit are always active
Suitable for prop firms and serious trading accounts
Proven by one full year of real market trading — not just backtests
Trading pair: XAU/USD (Gold)
Timeframe: M5
Minimum deposit: from $100 for 0.01 lot
Account type: Standard, ECN and others
No reviews
2026.01.11 02:01
Low trading activity - only 2 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.11 02:01
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.11 02:01
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register