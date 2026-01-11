Trades strictly in the direction of the market trend — no guessing

No martingale, no grids, no dangerous position management schemes

Strict protection on every trade: Stop Loss and Take Profit are always active

Suitable for prop firms and serious trading accounts

Proven by one full year of real market trading — not just backtests

Trading pair: XAU/USD (Gold)

Timeframe: M5

Minimum deposit: from $100 for 0.01 lot

Account type: Standard, ECN and others