Dam Van Long

GOLD EA 2026

Dam Van Long
0条评论
1
0 / 0 USD
0%
Exness-Real
1:200
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
2
盈利交易:
2 (100.00%)
亏损交易:
0 (0.00%)
最好交易:
20.56 USD
最差交易:
0.00 USD
毛利:
40.70 USD (10 174 pips)
毛利亏损:
0.00 USD
最大连续赢利:
2 (40.70 USD)
最大连续盈利:
40.70 USD (2)
夏普比率:
2 858.45
交易活动:
n/a
最大入金加载:
0.00%
最近交易:
2 几天前
每周交易:
2
平均持有时间:
6 分钟
采收率:
0.00
长期交易:
2 (100.00%)
短期交易:
0 (0.00%)
利润因子:
n/a
预期回报:
20.35 USD
平均利润:
20.35 USD
平均损失:
0.00 USD
最大连续失误:
0 (0.00 USD)
最大连续亏损:
0.00 USD (0)
每月增长:
4.07%
算法交易:
100%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
0.00 USD
最大值:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
净值:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
XAUUSD 2
1 2
1 2
1 2
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
XAUUSD 41
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
XAUUSD 10K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +20.56 USD
最差交易: -0 USD
最大连续赢利: 2
最大连续失误: 0
最大连续盈利: +40.70 USD
最大连续亏损: -0.00 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 Exness-Real 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

Pepperstone-Edge02
0.00 × 17
ICMarketsSC-Live17
0.00 × 1
Axi-US09-Live
0.00 × 2
LiteFinanceVC-Live-04
0.00 × 2
Axi-US16-Live
0.00 × 1
LiteFinanceVC-Live-03
0.00 × 1
ExnessKE-Real20
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real24
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live23
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge11
0.00 × 1
BlackBullMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live19
0.00 × 1
XMTrading-Real 45
0.00 × 1
Alpari-Standard1
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live07
0.00 × 7
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.00 × 1
FBS-Real-5
0.00 × 2
ForexTime-Standard
0.00 × 3
ForexTimeFXTM-Standard
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live04
0.00 × 2
Pepperstone-Edge05
0.00 × 3
VantageInternational-Live 3
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-01
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live02
0.00 × 3
ICMarkets-Live01
0.00 × 3
53 更多...
Trades strictly in the direction of the market trend — no guessing
No martingale, no grids, no dangerous position management schemes
Strict protection on every trade: Stop Loss and Take Profit are always active
Suitable for prop firms and serious trading accounts
Proven by one full year of real market trading — not just backtests
Trading pair: XAU/USD (Gold)
Timeframe: M5
Minimum deposit: from $100 for 0.01 lot
Account type: Standard, ECN and others
2026.01.11 02:01
Low trading activity - only 2 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.11 02:01
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.11 02:01
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
