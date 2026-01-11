- 成长
- 结余
- 净值
- 提取
交易:
2
盈利交易:
2 (100.00%)
亏损交易:
0 (0.00%)
最好交易:
20.56 USD
最差交易:
0.00 USD
毛利:
40.70 USD (10 174 pips)
毛利亏损:
0.00 USD
最大连续赢利:
2 (40.70 USD)
最大连续盈利:
40.70 USD (2)
夏普比率:
2 858.45
交易活动:
n/a
最大入金加载:
0.00%
最近交易:
2 几天前
每周交易:
2
平均持有时间:
6 分钟
采收率:
0.00
长期交易:
2 (100.00%)
短期交易:
0 (0.00%)
利润因子:
n/a
预期回报:
20.35 USD
平均利润:
20.35 USD
平均损失:
0.00 USD
最大连续失误:
0 (0.00 USD)
最大连续亏损:
0.00 USD (0)
每月增长:
4.07%
算法交易:
100%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
0.00 USD
最大值:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
净值:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
分配
|交易品种
|交易
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|2
|
1 2
|
1 2
|
1 2
|交易品种
|毛利, USD
|损失, USD
|利润, USD
|XAUUSD
|41
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|交易品种
|毛利, pips
|损失, pips
|利润, pips
|XAUUSD
|10K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- 入金加载
- 提取
最好交易: +20.56 USD
最差交易: -0 USD
最大连续赢利: 2
最大连续失误: 0
最大连续盈利: +40.70 USD
最大连续亏损: -0.00 USD
基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 Exness-Real 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。
|
Pepperstone-Edge02
|0.00 × 17
|
ICMarketsSC-Live17
|0.00 × 1
|
Axi-US09-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
LiteFinanceVC-Live-04
|0.00 × 2
|
Axi-US16-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
LiteFinanceVC-Live-03
|0.00 × 1
|
ExnessKE-Real20
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real24
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge11
|0.00 × 1
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live19
|0.00 × 1
|
XMTrading-Real 45
|0.00 × 1
|
Alpari-Standard1
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live07
|0.00 × 7
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|0.00 × 1
|
FBS-Real-5
|0.00 × 2
|
ForexTime-Standard
|0.00 × 3
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Standard
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live04
|0.00 × 2
|
Pepperstone-Edge05
|0.00 × 3
|
VantageInternational-Live 3
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-01
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live02
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarkets-Live01
|0.00 × 3
Trades strictly in the direction of the market trend — no guessing
No martingale, no grids, no dangerous position management schemes
Strict protection on every trade: Stop Loss and Take Profit are always active
Suitable for prop firms and serious trading accounts
Proven by one full year of real market trading — not just backtests
Trading pair: XAU/USD (Gold)
Timeframe: M5
Minimum deposit: from $100 for 0.01 lot
Account type: Standard, ECN and others
