Ki Kwong Choi

Yhqtv 1000

Ki Kwong Choi
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
78 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Für 30 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2024 11%
XMGlobal-Real 15
1:50
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
566
Gewinntrades:
108 (19.08%)
Verlusttrades:
458 (80.92%)
Bester Trade:
20.16 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-8.56 USD
Bruttoprofit:
1 382.02 USD (118 534 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-1 258.67 USD (107 755 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
4 (52.94 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
52.94 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.03
Trading-Aktivität:
31.00%
Max deposit load:
22.63%
Letzter Trade:
4 Stunden
Trades pro Woche:
9
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
8 Stunden
Erholungsfaktor:
0.72
Long-Positionen:
284 (50.18%)
Short-Positionen:
282 (49.82%)
Profit-Faktor:
1.10
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
0.22 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
12.80 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-2.75 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
25 (-48.78 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-60.08 USD (14)
Wachstum pro Monat :
7.26%
Jahresprognose:
88.04%
Algo-Trading:
100%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
93.02 USD
Maximaler:
171.19 USD (15.88%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
15.68% (171.19 USD)
Kapital:
2.45% (24.35 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
USDJPY# 282
GOLD# 170
GBPUSD# 114
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
USDJPY# -116
GOLD# 179
GBPUSD# 60
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
USDJPY# -9K
GOLD# 18K
GBPUSD# 1.8K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +20.16 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -9 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 4
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 14
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +52.94 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -48.78 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "XMGlobal-Real 15" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

Keine Angabe

I have more than 10 years in the development of automated trading systems in the financial markets.

If this is the first time you are subscribing to one of my signals, be sure to write to me in private messages about this. This is necessary in order to make sure that the characteristics of your account: deposit, leverage, copy settings, VPS server, allow you to copy the signal most accurately.

我在金融市场开发自动交易系统方面有10多年的时间。

如果这是您第一次订阅我的信号之一，请务必在私信中写信给我。这是必要的，以确保您的帐户特性：存款、杠杆、复制设置、VPS服务器，允许您最准确地复制信号。



Keine Bewertungen
