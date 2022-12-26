SignaleKategorien
Wijanarko Putro Santoso

NS eP v5 66108169

Wijanarko Putro Santoso
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
162 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Für 30 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2022 185%
HFMarketsSV-Live Server 7
1:200
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
1 321
Gewinntrades:
1 024 (77.51%)
Verlusttrades:
297 (22.48%)
Bester Trade:
130.55 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-24.08 USD
Bruttoprofit:
1 237.61 USD (138 023 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-487.06 USD (130 371 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
23 (3.57 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
156.07 USD (13)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.08
Trading-Aktivität:
62.34%
Max deposit load:
72.73%
Letzter Trade:
2 Tage
Trades pro Woche:
1
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
1 Tag
Erholungsfaktor:
9.58
Long-Positionen:
603 (45.65%)
Short-Positionen:
718 (54.35%)
Profit-Faktor:
2.54
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
0.57 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
1.21 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-1.64 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
6 (-78.32 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-78.32 USD (6)
Wachstum pro Monat :
0.85%
Jahresprognose:
10.65%
Algo-Trading:
100%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
4.20 USD
Maximaler:
78.32 USD (7.72%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
16.60% (78.32 USD)
Kapital:
45.69% (215.59 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
EURUSDc 1321
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSDc 751
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSDc 7.7K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +130.55 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -24 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 13
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 6
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +3.57 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -78.32 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "HFMarketsSV-Live Server 7" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

Keine Angabe

NS TRADE | Ternak Akun — EA Portfolio Framework

This account operates using a multi-EA portfolio system under the Ternak Akun framework.

Instead of relying on a single Expert Advisor, the system distributes exposure across multiple EAs, each designed with:

  • Different logic and execution behavior

  • Independent risk parameters

  • Specific market condition responses

The objective is portfolio-level stability, not individual EA perfection.

System Structure

  • Multi-strategy EA deployment

  • Risk segmented per EA & setup

  • Exposure managed at portfolio level

  • Floating drawdown is expected and monitored

  • Capital preservation comes first

This is not a single-EA setup chasing short-term results.
This is a structured EA portfolio designed to operate across market cycles.

Consistency is a process.
Longevity is the goal.

Connect
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/narko.santoso/
Linktree: https://linktr.ee/nstrade

Keine Bewertungen
2025.10.16 07:01
No swaps are charged
2025.10.13 18:51
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.08.12 12:30
No swaps are charged
2025.08.08 16:08
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.07.10 12:59
No swaps are charged
2025.06.30 19:55
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.05.02 10:50
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:200 - 1:500
2025.04.23 12:09
No swaps are charged
2025.04.22 06:27
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.22 03:07
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.21 10:30
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.21 09:26
High current drawdown in 34% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.17 13:05
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.03.13 09:09
No swaps are charged
2025.03.12 16:36
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
