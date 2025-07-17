Währungen / SNA
- Übersicht
- Aktien
- Währungen
- Kryptowährungen
- Metalle
- Indices
- Rohstoffe
SNA: Snap-On Incorporated
339.50 USD 8.47 (2.56%)
Sektor: Industriell Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von SNA hat sich für heute um 2.56% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 331.83 bis zu einem Hoch von 341.31 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Snap-On Incorporated-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SNA News
- Morocco stocks higher at close of trade; Moroccan All Shares up 1.64%
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of September 7
- Morocco stocks higher at close of trade; Moroccan All Shares up 0.08%
- Pfizer: Finally Some Fortune, Plus Twenty High-Quality Dividend Growth Valuations (PFE)
- Morocco stocks higher at close of trade; Moroccan All Shares up 0.84%
- Morocco stocks lower at close of trade; Moroccan All Shares down 0.64%
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 17
- Snap-On Incorporated: Expensive With Limited Catalyst Visibility (NYSE:SNA)
- Snap-on declares $2.14 per share quarterly dividend
- Morocco stocks higher at close of trade; Moroccan All Shares up 0.48%
- Morocco stocks higher at close of trade; Moroccan All Shares up 0.56%
- Morocco stocks lower at close of trade; Moroccan All Shares down 0.12%
- Top Analyst Reports for Oracle, Walt Disney & KKR
- Morocco stocks lower at close of trade; Moroccan All Shares down 0.33%
- Morocco stocks higher at close of trade; Moroccan All Shares up 0.97%
- Morocco stocks lower at close of trade; Moroccan All Shares down 0.47%
- BXSY: This Unique Fund Could Have A Lot To Offer (OTCMKTS:BXSY)
- Morocco stocks higher at close of trade; Moroccan All Shares up 0.04%
- Why Snap-On (SNA) International Revenue Trends Deserve Your Attention
- Snap-on's Q2 Profits Slip as Revenues Hold Steady
- Snap-on Analysts Boost Their Forecasts After Better-Than-Expected Q2 Earnings - Snap-on (NYSE:SNA)
- Microsoft To Rally More Than 14%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Friday - Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT), Amphenol (NYSE:APH)
- Snap-on Incorporated (SNA) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Snap-on Incorporated 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:SNA)
Tagesspanne
331.83 341.31
Jahresspanne
284.38 373.90
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 331.03
- Eröffnung
- 331.83
- Bid
- 339.50
- Ask
- 339.80
- Tief
- 331.83
- Hoch
- 341.31
- Volumen
- 477
- Tagesänderung
- 2.56%
- Monatsänderung
- 5.52%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 1.53%
- Jahresänderung
- 17.23%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K