SNA: Snap-On Incorporated

339.50 USD 8.47 (2.56%)
Sektor: Industriell Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von SNA hat sich für heute um 2.56% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 331.83 bis zu einem Hoch von 341.31 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Snap-On Incorporated-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Tagesspanne
331.83 341.31
Jahresspanne
284.38 373.90
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
331.03
Eröffnung
331.83
Bid
339.50
Ask
339.80
Tief
331.83
Hoch
341.31
Volumen
477
Tagesänderung
2.56%
Monatsänderung
5.52%
6-Monatsänderung
1.53%
Jahresänderung
17.23%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes Ölplattformzählung
Akt
Erw
Vorh
416
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US, Gesamtzahl der Ölförderanlagen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
539
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Rohöl, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100, Nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
25.5 K