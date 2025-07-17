Valute / SNA
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
SNA: Snap-On Incorporated
337.30 USD 2.20 (0.65%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio SNA ha avuto una variazione del -0.65% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 335.91 e ad un massimo di 341.11.
Segui le dinamiche di Snap-On Incorporated. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SNA News
- Morocco stocks higher at close of trade; Moroccan All Shares up 1.64%
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of September 7
- Morocco stocks higher at close of trade; Moroccan All Shares up 0.08%
- Pfizer: Finally Some Fortune, Plus Twenty High-Quality Dividend Growth Valuations (PFE)
- Morocco stocks higher at close of trade; Moroccan All Shares up 0.84%
- Morocco stocks lower at close of trade; Moroccan All Shares down 0.64%
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 17
- Snap-On Incorporated: Expensive With Limited Catalyst Visibility (NYSE:SNA)
- Snap-on declares $2.14 per share quarterly dividend
- Morocco stocks higher at close of trade; Moroccan All Shares up 0.48%
- Morocco stocks higher at close of trade; Moroccan All Shares up 0.56%
- Morocco stocks lower at close of trade; Moroccan All Shares down 0.12%
- Top Analyst Reports for Oracle, Walt Disney & KKR
- Morocco stocks lower at close of trade; Moroccan All Shares down 0.33%
- Morocco stocks higher at close of trade; Moroccan All Shares up 0.97%
- Morocco stocks lower at close of trade; Moroccan All Shares down 0.47%
- BXSY: This Unique Fund Could Have A Lot To Offer (OTCMKTS:BXSY)
- Morocco stocks higher at close of trade; Moroccan All Shares up 0.04%
- Why Snap-On (SNA) International Revenue Trends Deserve Your Attention
- Snap-on's Q2 Profits Slip as Revenues Hold Steady
- Snap-on Analysts Boost Their Forecasts After Better-Than-Expected Q2 Earnings - Snap-on (NYSE:SNA)
- Microsoft To Rally More Than 14%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Friday - Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT), Amphenol (NYSE:APH)
- Snap-on Incorporated (SNA) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Snap-on Incorporated 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:SNA)
Intervallo Giornaliero
335.91 341.11
Intervallo Annuale
284.38 373.90
- Chiusura Precedente
- 339.50
- Apertura
- 339.90
- Bid
- 337.30
- Ask
- 337.60
- Minimo
- 335.91
- Massimo
- 341.11
- Volume
- 621
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.65%
- Variazione Mensile
- 4.84%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 0.87%
- Variazione Annuale
- 16.47%
20 settembre, sabato