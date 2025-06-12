Währungen / SKWD
SKWD: Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Inc
47.89 USD 1.15 (2.46%)
Sektor: Finanzen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von SKWD hat sich für heute um 2.46% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 46.61 bis zu einem Hoch von 48.10 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Tagesspanne
46.61 48.10
Jahresspanne
40.29 65.05
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 46.74
- Eröffnung
- 46.66
- Bid
- 47.89
- Ask
- 48.19
- Tief
- 46.61
- Hoch
- 48.10
- Volumen
- 847
- Tagesänderung
- 2.46%
- Monatsänderung
- -0.79%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- -9.56%
- Jahresänderung
- 17.64%
