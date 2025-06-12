KurseKategorien
SKWD: Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Inc

47.89 USD 1.15 (2.46%)
Sektor: Finanzen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von SKWD hat sich für heute um 2.46% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 46.61 bis zu einem Hoch von 48.10 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Tagesspanne
46.61 48.10
Jahresspanne
40.29 65.05
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
46.74
Eröffnung
46.66
Bid
47.89
Ask
48.19
Tief
46.61
Hoch
48.10
Volumen
847
Tagesänderung
2.46%
Monatsänderung
-0.79%
6-Monatsänderung
-9.56%
Jahresänderung
17.64%
