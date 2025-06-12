Devises / SKWD
SKWD: Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Inc
47.37 USD 0.52 (1.09%)
Secteur: Financier Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de SKWD a changé de -1.09% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 47.13 et à un maximum de 48.15.
Suivez la dynamique Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Inc. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
Range quotidien
47.13 48.15
Range Annuel
40.29 65.05
- Clôture Précédente
- 47.89
- Ouverture
- 48.06
- Bid
- 47.37
- Ask
- 47.67
- Plus Bas
- 47.13
- Plus Haut
- 48.15
- Volume
- 870
- Changement quotidien
- -1.09%
- Changement Mensuel
- -1.86%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- -10.54%
- Changement Annuel
- 16.36%
20 septembre, samedi