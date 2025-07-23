Währungen / OMC
OMC: Omnicom Group Inc
76.03 USD 0.59 (0.77%)
Sektor: Kommunikationsdienste Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von OMC hat sich für heute um -0.77% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 75.82 bis zu einem Hoch von 77.21 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Omnicom Group Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
Tagesspanne
75.82 77.21
Jahresspanne
68.37 107.00
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 76.62
- Eröffnung
- 76.89
- Bid
- 76.03
- Ask
- 76.33
- Tief
- 75.82
- Hoch
- 77.21
- Volumen
- 3.474 K
- Tagesänderung
- -0.77%
- Monatsänderung
- -1.48%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- -8.01%
- Jahresänderung
- -26.21%
