OMC: Omnicom Group Inc

76.03 USD 0.59 (0.77%)
Sektor: Kommunikationsdienste Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von OMC hat sich für heute um -0.77% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 75.82 bis zu einem Hoch von 77.21 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Omnicom Group Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Tagesspanne
75.82 77.21
Jahresspanne
68.37 107.00
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
76.62
Eröffnung
76.89
Bid
76.03
Ask
76.33
Tief
75.82
Hoch
77.21
Volumen
3.474 K
Tagesänderung
-0.77%
Monatsänderung
-1.48%
6-Monatsänderung
-8.01%
Jahresänderung
-26.21%
