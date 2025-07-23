Devises / OMC
OMC: Omnicom Group Inc
75.02 USD 1.01 (1.33%)
Secteur: Services de Communication Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de OMC a changé de -1.33% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 74.06 et à un maximum de 76.25.
Suivez la dynamique Omnicom Group Inc. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
OMC Nouvelles
Range quotidien
74.06 76.25
Range Annuel
68.37 107.00
- Clôture Précédente
- 76.03
- Ouverture
- 75.74
- Bid
- 75.02
- Ask
- 75.32
- Plus Bas
- 74.06
- Plus Haut
- 76.25
- Volume
- 9.139 K
- Changement quotidien
- -1.33%
- Changement Mensuel
- -2.79%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- -9.23%
- Changement Annuel
- -27.19%
20 septembre, samedi