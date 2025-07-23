Valute / OMC
OMC: Omnicom Group Inc
75.02 USD 1.01 (1.33%)
Settore: Servizi di Comunicazione Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio OMC ha avuto una variazione del -1.33% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 74.06 e ad un massimo di 76.25.
Segui le dinamiche di Omnicom Group Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
74.06 76.25
Intervallo Annuale
68.37 107.00
- Chiusura Precedente
- 76.03
- Apertura
- 75.74
- Bid
- 75.02
- Ask
- 75.32
- Minimo
- 74.06
- Massimo
- 76.25
- Volume
- 9.139 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.33%
- Variazione Mensile
- -2.79%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -9.23%
- Variazione Annuale
- -27.19%
20 settembre, sabato