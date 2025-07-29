KurseKategorien
Währungen / KC
Zurück zum Aktien

KC: Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited - American Depositary Shares

16.50 USD 0.42 (2.48%)
Sektor: Technologie Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von KC hat sich für heute um -2.48% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 16.33 bis zu einem Hoch von 16.70 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited - American Depositary Shares-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Vollbild-Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

KC News

Tagesspanne
16.33 16.70
Jahresspanne
2.57 22.27
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
16.92
Eröffnung
16.67
Bid
16.50
Ask
16.80
Tief
16.33
Hoch
16.70
Volumen
2.111 K
Tagesänderung
-2.48%
Monatsänderung
18.53%
6-Monatsänderung
18.19%
Jahresänderung
455.56%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes Ölplattformzählung
Akt
Erw
Vorh
416
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US, Gesamtzahl der Ölförderanlagen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
539
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Rohöl, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100, Nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
25.5 K