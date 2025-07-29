Währungen / KC
KC: Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited - American Depositary Shares
16.50 USD 0.42 (2.48%)
Sektor: Technologie Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von KC hat sich für heute um -2.48% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 16.33 bis zu einem Hoch von 16.70 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited - American Depositary Shares-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
KC News
Tagesspanne
16.33 16.70
Jahresspanne
2.57 22.27
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 16.92
- Eröffnung
- 16.67
- Bid
- 16.50
- Ask
- 16.80
- Tief
- 16.33
- Hoch
- 16.70
- Volumen
- 2.111 K
- Tagesänderung
- -2.48%
- Monatsänderung
- 18.53%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 18.19%
- Jahresänderung
- 455.56%
