IOVA: Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc
2.17 USD 0.03 (1.36%)
Sektor: Gesundheitswesen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von IOVA hat sich für heute um -1.36% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 2.13 bis zu einem Hoch von 2.24 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
Tagesspanne
2.13 2.24
Jahresspanne
1.64 12.51
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 2.20
- Eröffnung
- 2.20
- Bid
- 2.17
- Ask
- 2.47
- Tief
- 2.13
- Hoch
- 2.24
- Volumen
- 2.715 K
- Tagesänderung
- -1.36%
- Monatsänderung
- -0.91%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- -34.64%
- Jahresänderung
- -76.67%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K