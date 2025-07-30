QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / IOVA
Tornare a Azioni

IOVA: Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc

2.05 USD 0.15 (6.82%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio IOVA ha avuto una variazione del -6.82% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 2.05 e ad un massimo di 2.24.

Segui le dinamiche di Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

IOVA News

Intervallo Giornaliero
2.05 2.24
Intervallo Annuale
1.64 12.51
Chiusura Precedente
2.20
Apertura
2.20
Bid
2.05
Ask
2.35
Minimo
2.05
Massimo
2.24
Volume
10.503 K
Variazione giornaliera
-6.82%
Variazione Mensile
-6.39%
Variazione Semestrale
-38.25%
Variazione Annuale
-77.96%
20 settembre, sabato