Valute / IOVA
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
IOVA: Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc
2.05 USD 0.15 (6.82%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio IOVA ha avuto una variazione del -6.82% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 2.05 e ad un massimo di 2.24.
Segui le dinamiche di Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
IOVA News
- Can This Beaten-Down Stock Bounce Back?
- Iovance Biotherapeutics at H.C. Wainwright Conference: Strategic Growth and Efficiency
- Iovance Biotherapeutics at Wells Fargo Conference: Strategic Moves and Challenges
- Iovance: Thin Margins, Dilution Threat Keep Risk-Skewed (NASDAQ:IOVA)
- IOVA Stock Drops 6% on $350M Common Stock Offering
- Why Iovance Biotherapeutics Stock Got Mashed on Monday
- Keurig Dr Pepper, Valneva, Venu Holding And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower On Monday - Amber International (NASDAQ:AMBR), Ascentage Pharma Group (NASDAQ:AAPG)
- 1 Beaten-Down Stock That Could Soar By 261%, According to Wall Street
- Iovance Biotherapeutics: Tough Decisions Being Made But Catalysts In H2'25 (NASDAQ:IOVA)
- Why Iovance Biotherapeutics Stock Was Climbing Today
- Intel, Plymouth Industrial REIT, Premier And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Tuesday - Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD), Intel (NASDAQ:INTC)
- Why Palo Alto Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 7%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Color Star Tech (NASDAQ:ADD), Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO)
- H.C. Wainwright reiterates Buy rating on Iovance Biotherapeutics stock following Canadian approval
- Health Canada approves Iovance’s Amtagvi for advanced melanoma
- 3 Stocks That Could Turn $1,000 Into $5,000 by 2030
- Why Iovance Biotherapeutics Stock Plummeted Today
- IOVA Q2 Earnings Miss, Stock Down on EMA Filing Withdrawal for Amtagvi
- Pinterest Posts Downbeat Q2 Earnings, Joins Twilio, Trade Desk And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Friday Pre-Market Session - Gray Media (NYSE:GTN), Firefly Aerospace (NASDAQ:FLY)
- Why Expedia Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 18%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Click Holdings (NASDAQ:CLIK), BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI)
- Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
- Iovance Biotherapeutics earnings missed by $0.05, revenue fell short of estimates
- MaxCyte, Inc. (MXCT) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
- Halozyme Therapeutics (HALO) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- Is Iovance Biotherapeutics Stock Due for a Big Rally?
Intervallo Giornaliero
2.05 2.24
Intervallo Annuale
1.64 12.51
- Chiusura Precedente
- 2.20
- Apertura
- 2.20
- Bid
- 2.05
- Ask
- 2.35
- Minimo
- 2.05
- Massimo
- 2.24
- Volume
- 10.503 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -6.82%
- Variazione Mensile
- -6.39%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -38.25%
- Variazione Annuale
- -77.96%
20 settembre, sabato