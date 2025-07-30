Devises / IOVA
- Aperçu
- Actions
- Devises
- Crypto-monnaies
- Métaux
- Indices
- Matières premières
IOVA: Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc
2.05 USD 0.15 (6.82%)
Secteur: Soins de Santé Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de IOVA a changé de -6.82% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 2.05 et à un maximum de 2.24.
Suivez la dynamique Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
IOVA Nouvelles
- Can This Beaten-Down Stock Bounce Back?
- Iovance Biotherapeutics at H.C. Wainwright Conference: Strategic Growth and Efficiency
- Iovance Biotherapeutics at Wells Fargo Conference: Strategic Moves and Challenges
- Iovance: Thin Margins, Dilution Threat Keep Risk-Skewed (NASDAQ:IOVA)
- IOVA Stock Drops 6% on $350M Common Stock Offering
- Why Iovance Biotherapeutics Stock Got Mashed on Monday
- Keurig Dr Pepper, Valneva, Venu Holding And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower On Monday - Amber International (NASDAQ:AMBR), Ascentage Pharma Group (NASDAQ:AAPG)
- 1 Beaten-Down Stock That Could Soar By 261%, According to Wall Street
- Iovance Biotherapeutics: Tough Decisions Being Made But Catalysts In H2'25 (NASDAQ:IOVA)
- Why Iovance Biotherapeutics Stock Was Climbing Today
- Intel, Plymouth Industrial REIT, Premier And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Tuesday - Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD), Intel (NASDAQ:INTC)
- Why Palo Alto Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 7%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Color Star Tech (NASDAQ:ADD), Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO)
- H.C. Wainwright reiterates Buy rating on Iovance Biotherapeutics stock following Canadian approval
- Health Canada approves Iovance’s Amtagvi for advanced melanoma
- 3 Stocks That Could Turn $1,000 Into $5,000 by 2030
- Why Iovance Biotherapeutics Stock Plummeted Today
- IOVA Q2 Earnings Miss, Stock Down on EMA Filing Withdrawal for Amtagvi
- Pinterest Posts Downbeat Q2 Earnings, Joins Twilio, Trade Desk And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Friday Pre-Market Session - Gray Media (NYSE:GTN), Firefly Aerospace (NASDAQ:FLY)
- Why Expedia Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 18%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Click Holdings (NASDAQ:CLIK), BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI)
- Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
- Iovance Biotherapeutics earnings missed by $0.05, revenue fell short of estimates
- MaxCyte, Inc. (MXCT) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
- Halozyme Therapeutics (HALO) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- Is Iovance Biotherapeutics Stock Due for a Big Rally?
Range quotidien
2.05 2.24
Range Annuel
1.64 12.51
- Clôture Précédente
- 2.20
- Ouverture
- 2.20
- Bid
- 2.05
- Ask
- 2.35
- Plus Bas
- 2.05
- Plus Haut
- 2.24
- Volume
- 10.503 K
- Changement quotidien
- -6.82%
- Changement Mensuel
- -6.39%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- -38.25%
- Changement Annuel
- -77.96%
20 septembre, samedi