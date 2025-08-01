KurseKategorien
GPRO: GoPro Inc - Class A

2.48 USD 0.06 (2.36%)
Sektor: Technologie Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von GPRO hat sich für heute um -2.36% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 2.44 bis zu einem Hoch von 2.63 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die GoPro Inc - Class A-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Tagesspanne
2.44 2.63
Jahresspanne
0.40 2.63
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
2.54
Eröffnung
2.61
Bid
2.48
Ask
2.78
Tief
2.44
Hoch
2.63
Volumen
3.336 K
Tagesänderung
-2.36%
Monatsänderung
67.57%
6-Monatsänderung
270.15%
Jahresänderung
82.35%
