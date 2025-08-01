Währungen / GPRO
GPRO: GoPro Inc - Class A
2.48 USD 0.06 (2.36%)
Sektor: Technologie Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von GPRO hat sich für heute um -2.36% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 2.44 bis zu einem Hoch von 2.63 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die GoPro Inc - Class A-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
Tagesspanne
2.44 2.63
Jahresspanne
0.40 2.63
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 2.54
- Eröffnung
- 2.61
- Bid
- 2.48
- Ask
- 2.78
- Tief
- 2.44
- Hoch
- 2.63
- Volumen
- 3.336 K
- Tagesänderung
- -2.36%
- Monatsänderung
- 67.57%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 270.15%
- Jahresänderung
- 82.35%
