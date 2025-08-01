QuotazioniSezioni
GPRO: GoPro Inc - Class A

2.43 USD 0.11 (4.33%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio GPRO ha avuto una variazione del -4.33% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 2.42 e ad un massimo di 2.63.

Segui le dinamiche di GoPro Inc - Class A. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
2.42 2.63
Intervallo Annuale
0.40 2.63
Chiusura Precedente
2.54
Apertura
2.61
Bid
2.43
Ask
2.73
Minimo
2.42
Massimo
2.63
Volume
7.866 K
Variazione giornaliera
-4.33%
Variazione Mensile
64.19%
Variazione Semestrale
262.69%
Variazione Annuale
78.68%
