Valute / GPRO
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
GPRO: GoPro Inc - Class A
2.43 USD 0.11 (4.33%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio GPRO ha avuto una variazione del -4.33% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 2.42 e ad un massimo di 2.63.
Segui le dinamiche di GoPro Inc - Class A. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
GPRO News
- How GoPro Stock Soared Nearly 23% This Week
- Could GoPro Stock Help You Become a Millionaire?
- Top 2 Consumer Stocks That May Collapse This Quarter - GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO), Equinox Gold (AMEX:EQX)
- Why Is GoPro (GPRO) Up 32.5% Since Last Earnings Report?
- Why GoPro Stock Skyrocketed This Week
- Xunlei Limited: Wildly Discounted Bet On Insta360 - Strong Buy (NASDAQ:XNET)
- Why GoPro Stock Jumped 9.1% Today
- GoPro subscribers contribute over 125,000 hours of content to AI program
- Why GoPro Stock Rocketed 36% Higher Today
- Fewer fake firs, higher prices: China tariff delay does little to save the holidays
- GoPro Stock Is on the Move After Earnings. Here's Why.
- GoPro's Q2 Loss Wider Than Expected, Revenues Down Y/Y
- Compared to Estimates, GoPro (GPRO) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
- GoPro, Inc. (GPRO) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- GoPro (GPRO) Reports Q2 Loss, Beats Revenue Estimates
- Earnings call transcript: GoPro Q2 2025 sees revenue growth amid cost cuts
- GoPro shares inch higher as improved margins offset revenue decline
- GoPro Inc earnings missed, revenue topped estimates
- Barrick Gold, Roivant Sciences, Owens & Minor to report earnings Monday
- Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG) Reports Q3 Loss, Beats Revenue Estimates
- Sonos (SONO) Meets Q3 Earnings Estimates
- GoPro regains compliance with Nasdaq minimum bid price requirements
- Trade And OBBB Deals Sealed, Fed Dread, And AI/Meme Dreams
- Zacks Market Edge Highlights: Opendoor Technologies, GoPro, Krispy Kreme and Kohl's
Intervallo Giornaliero
2.42 2.63
Intervallo Annuale
0.40 2.63
- Chiusura Precedente
- 2.54
- Apertura
- 2.61
- Bid
- 2.43
- Ask
- 2.73
- Minimo
- 2.42
- Massimo
- 2.63
- Volume
- 7.866 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -4.33%
- Variazione Mensile
- 64.19%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 262.69%
- Variazione Annuale
- 78.68%
21 settembre, domenica