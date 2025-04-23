Währungen / AGRI
AGRI: AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd
2.34 USD 0.01 (0.43%)
Sektor: Konjunkturunabhängige Güter Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von AGRI hat sich für heute um -0.43% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 2.31 bis zu einem Hoch von 2.42 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
AGRI News
- AgriFORCE stock surges after securing 4 MW mining deal in Alberta
- Upcoming Stock Splits This Week (July 28 to August 1) – Stay Invested - TipRanks.com
- AgriFORCE stock falls after announcing 1-for-9 reverse split
- AgriFORCE announces 1-for-9 reverse stock split to meet Nasdaq requirements
- AgriFORCE signs MOU to acquire stake in payment services provider
- AgriFORCE stock rises as Bitcoin mining operations gain momentum
- AgriFORCE accelerates power & compute initiative in Alberta
- AgriFORCE begins bitcoin mining operations at Alberta site
- AgriFORCE installs test miners at new Alberta site for expansion
- Agriforce CEO Jolie Kahn Attends Exclusive 2025 Bitcoin Policy Summit in Washington, D.C., as Conversations Expand to Stablecoins and the Future of Digital Infrastructure
- AgriFORCE (NASDAQ: AGRI) Ignites Energy-Led Digital Infrastructure Strategy with Launch of First Commissioned Site in Berwyn, Alberta and Execution of Strategic LOI for Alberta Expansion
- AgriFORCE signs 1.3 MW Bitcoin mining deal across five Alberta sites
- TerraHash Digital™, a division of AgriFORCE (NASDAQ: AGRI), partners with BlueFlare Energy™ to launch a Power & Compute Initiative, advancing HPC and modular Bitcoin mining infrastructure in A
- Radical Clean Solutions ends deal with AgriForce, files lawsuit
- AgriForce expands heat reuse network in North America
- AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. to Participate in Exclusive BitGo-Hosted Events at Bitcoin 2025; CEO Jolie Kahn Recognized as One of the Only Female Public Company Leaders in Bitcoin Mining
- AgriForce unveils TerraHash Digital at Bitcoin 2025 event
- AGRIForce CEO Jolie Kahn to Speak at Bitcoin 2025 Conference
- Clarification: AgriForce Commences Final Installation of 500 Bitcoin Miners at East Palestine, Ohio Site
- AgriForce completes Ohio Bitcoin mining expansion
- AGRIForce Growing Systems Ltd. to Attend Bitcoin 2025 in Las Vegas
- AgriForce adds 50 PH/s of Bitcoin mining capacity in Ohio
- Why Vertiv Holdings Shares Are Trading Higher By 17%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - AgriFORCE Growing Systems (NASDAQ:AGRI), AGM Gr Hldgs (NASDAQ:AGMH)
- US Stocks Likely To Open Higher After Trump Administration Hints At A Deal With China: 'It Is Prudent To Expect Continued Volatility In The Weeks Ahead,' Says Expert - AgriFORCE Growing Systems (NASDAQ:AGRI)
Tagesspanne
2.31 2.42
Jahresspanne
0.52 11.00
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 2.35
- Eröffnung
- 2.37
- Bid
- 2.34
- Ask
- 2.64
- Tief
- 2.31
- Hoch
- 2.42
- Volumen
- 38
- Tagesänderung
- -0.43%
- Monatsänderung
- -2.90%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 112.73%
- Jahresänderung
- -53.20%
