ACA: Arcosa Inc

96.91 USD 3.38 (3.61%)
Sektor: Industriell Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von ACA hat sich für heute um 3.61% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 94.40 bis zu einem Hoch von 97.55 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Arcosa Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Tagesspanne
94.40 97.55
Jahresspanne
68.11 113.43
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
93.53
Eröffnung
94.40
Bid
96.91
Ask
97.21
Tief
94.40
Hoch
97.55
Volumen
254
Tagesänderung
3.61%
Monatsänderung
-0.58%
6-Monatsänderung
25.56%
Jahresänderung
2.66%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes Ölplattformzählung
Akt
Erw
Vorh
416
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US, Gesamtzahl der Ölförderanlagen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
539
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Rohöl, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100, Nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
25.5 K