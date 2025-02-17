Währungen / ACA
ACA: Arcosa Inc
96.91 USD 3.38 (3.61%)
Sektor: Industriell Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von ACA hat sich für heute um 3.61% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 94.40 bis zu einem Hoch von 97.55 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Arcosa Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
ACA News
Tagesspanne
94.40 97.55
Jahresspanne
68.11 113.43
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 93.53
- Eröffnung
- 94.40
- Bid
- 96.91
- Ask
- 97.21
- Tief
- 94.40
- Hoch
- 97.55
- Volumen
- 254
- Tagesänderung
- 3.61%
- Monatsänderung
- -0.58%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 25.56%
- Jahresänderung
- 2.66%
