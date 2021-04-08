Signal deabonniert sich von allein ?

Moin moin,


bis gestern war alles okay. Das Signal auf MT4 (läuft auf einem VPS) hat ganz normal gearbeitet. Als ich heute reingeschaut habe, wurden vom Original Positionen geschlossen. In meinem MT4 Account waren sie noch offen.


Das Signal läuft noch bis 10.04.21, aber ich habe es jetzt schon bis zum 10.05. verlängert.

Das Signal erscheint im MT4 nicht mehr unter meinem Konto und ich kriege es auch nicht mehr dort hin. Selbst im MT4 unter Signale müsste ich es erneut abonnieren, er müsste aber erkennen das ich es bereits abonniert habe.
Bei MQL5 bin ich aber eingeloggt, denn er erkennt meinen Kontostand.


Bin jetzt echt ratlos. Auch die Methode über den Browser auf abonnieren zu gehen, so das er eine MT4 Instanz startet funktioniert nicht. Er öffnet zwar den MT4 aber er bietet mir dann keine Abo Möglichkeit an.

 
Als Erstes mal in die Logs schauen! Experten und Journal: Rechtsklick mit der Maus => Öffnen
 

So sieht das Ganze aus. Also ein Signal als Abo wird mir nicht angezeigt.


In den Logs kommt Folgendes zum Vorschein.

Log vom 03.04. 

0       00:05:05.865    MQL5.chats: activated for 'rodemkay'
0       01:35:17.777    MQL5.chats: activated for 'rodemkay'
0       01:58:42.986    MQL5.chats: activated for 'rodemkay'
0       02:50:27.427    '2000010712': Signal - local position [#42020339 buy 0.11 EURUSD at 1.17867 sl: 1.17159 tp: 1.18414]
0       02:50:27.427    '2000010712': Signal - local position [#42066546 buy 0.11 EURUSD at 1.17353 sl: 1.17159]
0       02:50:27.427    '2000010712': Signal - local position [#42210379 buy 0.11 EURUSD at 1.17404 sl: 1.17159]
0       02:50:27.427    '2000010712': Signal - local position [#42221909 buy 0.11 EURUSD at 1.17677 sl: 1.17159]
0       02:50:27.427    '2000010712': Signal - local position [#42240592 buy 0.11 EURUSD at 1.17554 sl: 1.17159]
0       02:50:27.427    '2000010712': Signal - local position [#42244019 buy 0.11 EURUSD at 1.17586 sl: 1.17159]
0       02:50:27.427    '2000010712': Signal - signal provider has balance 822.61 USD, leverage 1:500
0       02:50:27.427    '2000010712': Signal - subscriber has balance 1 681.43 EUR, leverage 1:500
0       02:50:27.489    '2000010712': Signal - percentage for volume conversion selected according to the ratio of balances and leverages, new value 220%
0       02:50:27.489    '2000010712': Signal - signal provider has position [#116786631 buy 0.05 EURUSD at 1.17875 sl: 1.17159 tp: 1.18414]
0       02:50:27.489    '2000010712': Signal - signal provider has position [#116830653 buy 0.05 EURUSD at 1.17360 sl: 1.17159]
0       02:50:27.489    '2000010712': Signal - signal provider has position [#116973457 buy 0.05 EURUSD at 1.17412 sl: 1.17159]
0       02:50:27.489    '2000010712': Signal - signal provider has position [#116984612 buy 0.05 EURUSD at 1.17685 sl: 1.17159]
0       02:50:27.489    '2000010712': Signal - signal provider has position [#117002898 buy 0.05 EURUSD at 1.17561 sl: 1.17159]
0       02:50:27.489    '2000010712': Signal - signal provider has position [#117006982 buy 0.05 EURUSD at 1.17594 sl: 1.17159]
0       02:50:27.489    '2000010712': Signal - local position [#42020339 buy 0.11 EURUSD at 1.17867 sl: 1.17159 tp: 1.18414] is equal to the signal one [#116786631 buy 0.05 EURUSD at 1.17875 sl: 1.17159 tp: 1.18414], no changes are made
0       02:50:27.489    '2000010712': Signal - local position [#42066546 buy 0.11 EURUSD at 1.17353 sl: 1.17159] is equal to the signal one [#116830653 buy 0.05 EURUSD at 1.17360 sl: 1.17159], no changes are made
0       02:50:27.489    '2000010712': Signal - local position [#42210379 buy 0.11 EURUSD at 1.17404 sl: 1.17159] is equal to the signal one [#116973457 buy 0.05 EURUSD at 1.17412 sl: 1.17159], no changes are made
0       02:50:27.489    '2000010712': Signal - local position [#42221909 buy 0.11 EURUSD at 1.17677 sl: 1.17159] is equal to the signal one [#116984612 buy 0.05 EURUSD at 1.17685 sl: 1.17159], no changes are made
0       02:50:27.489    '2000010712': Signal - local position [#42240592 buy 0.11 EURUSD at 1.17554 sl: 1.17159] is equal to the signal one [#117002898 buy 0.05 EURUSD at 1.17561 sl: 1.17159], no changes are made
0       02:50:27.489    '2000010712': Signal - local position [#42244019 buy 0.11 EURUSD at 1.17586 sl: 1.17159] is equal to the signal one [#117006982 buy 0.05 EURUSD at 1.17594 sl: 1.17159], no changes are made
1       02:50:27.489    Notifications: not enough space for notification ''HighProfit': synchronized with 6 positions, profit: 16.79 EUR'
0       02:50:27.489    '2000010712': Signal - synchronization finished successfully
0       02:50:27.927    '2000010712': Signal - ping to signal server 104.95 ms

Da nach gab es nichts in den LOGS:


Stört der Experte Copylot ? Ich bräuchte den eigentlich nicht mehr, derzeit. Allerdings funktionierte es vorher ja auch reibungslos.

Das einzige was mich irritiert ist "not enough space..."

 

LOG vom 06.04.


Dann erst gestern (06.04.) wieder wo ich es bemerkt hatte

1       12:13:40.845    Notifications: not enough space for notification 'order #42244019 buy 0.11 EURUSD at 1.17586 closed at price 1.18120, HighProfit, profit: 49.73 EUR'
1       12:13:41.329    Notifications: not enough space for notification 'Close position: BUY 0.11 Profit:48.4
EXP - COPYLOT MASTER AUS200 H1 MT4
Ticket:42244019 Type:BUY Symbol:EURUSD Lots:0.11
Price:1.17579SL:1.17159 TP:0.00000 Comment:HighProfit
Balance:1729.830 Equity:1973.230'
1       12:13:44.516    Notifications: not enough space for notification 'order #42240592 buy 0.11 EURUSD at 1.17554 closed at price 1.18123, HighProfit, profit: 52.99 EUR'
1       12:13:44.891    Notifications: not enough space for notification 'Close position: BUY 0.11 Profit:51.75
EXP - COPYLOT MASTER AUS200 H1 MT4
Ticket:42240592 Type:BUY Symbol:EURUSD Lots:0.11
Price:1.17554SL:1.17159 TP:0.00000 Comment:HighProfit
Balance:1781.490 Equity:1974.620'
1       12:13:46.657    Notifications: not enough space for notification 'order #42221909 buy 0.11 EURUSD at 1.17677 closed at price 1.18126, HighProfit, profit: 41.81 EUR'
1       12:13:46.938    Notifications: not enough space for notification 'Close position: BUY 0.11 Profit:40.05
EXP - COPYLOT MASTER AUS200 H1 MT4
Ticket:42221909 Type:BUY Symbol:EURUSD Lots:0.11
Price:1.17677SL:1.17159 TP:0.00000 Comment:HighProfit
Balance:1821.540 Equity:1975.730'
1       12:13:49.393    Notifications: not enough space for notification 'order #42210379 buy 0.11 EURUSD at 1.17404 closed at price 1.18120, HighProfit, profit: 66.68 EUR'
1       12:13:49.500    Notifications: not enough space for notification 'Close position: BUY 0.11 Profit:65.28999999999999
EXP - COPYLOT MASTER AUS200 H1 MT4
Ticket:42210379 Type:BUY Symbol:EURUSD Lots:0.11
Price:1.17404SL:1.17159 TP:0.00000 Comment:HighProfit
Balance:1886.460 Equity:1974.070'
1       12:13:52.331    Notifications: not enough space for notification 'order #42066546 buy 0.11 EURUSD at 1.17353 closed at price 1.18120, HighProfit, profit: 71.43 EUR'
1       12:13:52.517    Notifications: not enough space for notification 'Close position: BUY 0.11 Profit:67.95
EXP - COPYLOT MASTER AUS200 H1 MT4
Ticket:42066546 Type:BUY Symbol:EURUSD Lots:0.11
Price:1.17353SL:1.17159 TP:0.00000 Comment:HighProfit
Balance:1954.410 Equity:1974.070'
1       12:13:56.032    Notifications: not enough space for notification 'order #42020339 buy 0.11 EURUSD at 1.17867 closed at price 1.18120, HighProfit, profit: 23.56 EUR'
1       12:13:56.047    Notifications: not enough space for notification 'Close position: BUY 0.11 Profit:19.66
EXP - COPYLOT MASTER AUS200 H1 MT4
Ticket:42020339 Type:BUY Symbol:EURUSD Lots:0.11
Price:1.17866SL:1.17159 TP:1.18414 Comment:HighProfit
Balance:1974.070 Equity:1974.070'
2       21:24:22.742    Expert Exp COPYLOT MASTER for MT4 AUS200,H1: removed
0       21:24:49.445    IC Markets MT4 build 1320 stopped
0       21:25:12.694    IC Markets MT4 build 1320 started (International Capital Markets Pty Ltd.)
0       21:25:12.694    Windows Server 2016 Datacenter x64, IE 11, RDP, UAC, 8 x Intel Xeon  E5-2630 v4 @ 2.20GHz, Memory: 28588 / 30719 Mb, Disk: 772 / 799 Gb, GMT+1
0       21:25:12.694    Data Folder: C:\Users\rodemkay\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\E88664DB5DB9DD088D92A4D5B5062727
2       21:25:20.819    Expert Market\Exp COPYLOT MASTER for MT4 AUS200,H1: loaded successfully
1       21:28:48.648    Initialization failed [10100]
0       21:28:58.236    LiveUpdate: updater - started for 'C:\Program Files (x86)\MetaTrader 4 IC Markets2'
0       21:28:58.344    LiveUpdate: updater - start admin updater
0       21:25:23.069    '2000010712': login on ICMarketsSC-Live20 through DC_Vir_L20 (ping: 37.14 ms)
0       21:25:24.804    '2000010712': login datacenter on ICMarketsSC-Live20 through DC_Vir_L20 (ping: 37.14 ms)
0       21:25:25.397    '2000010712': previous successful authorization performed from 79.236.56.173
0       21:25:36.394    '2000010712': auto connecting to a better access point NY DC 2 (ping is 31.13 ms)
0       21:25:37.734    '2000010712': login on ICMarketsSC-Live20 through NY DC 2 (ping: 31.13 ms)
0       21:25:38.384    '2000010712': login datacenter on ICMarketsSC-Live20 through NY DC 2 (ping: 31.13 ms)
0       21:25:38.841    '2000010712': previous successful authorization performed from 209.126.10.200
0       21:25:44.414    '2000010712': Signal - 'HighProfit' for 'rodemkay' subscription found, 2021.04.10 expiration, enabled
0       21:25:44.414    '2000010712': Signal - money management: use 95% of deposit, equity limit: 0.00 EUR, deviation/slippage: 0.5 spreads, copy SL/TP: enabled
0       21:25:44.414    '2000010712': Signal - connecting to signal server
0       21:25:44.586    MQL5.community: activated for 'rodemkay', balance: 187.93 (frozen: 35.70)
0       21:25:45.056    '2000010712': Signal - signal provider has balance 948.38 USD, leverage 1:500
0       21:25:45.056    '2000010712': Signal - subscriber has balance 1 974.07 EUR, leverage 1:500
0       21:25:45.164    '2000010712': Signal - percentage for volume conversion selected according to the ratio of balances and leverages, new value 230% (old value 220%)
0       21:25:45.180    '2000010712': Signal - synchronization finished successfully
0       21:25:45.570    '2000010712': Signal - ping to signal server 92.38 ms
0       21:25:46.119    Notifications: ''HighProfit': synchronized with 0 positions' sent to 'FA6A568D'
0       21:25:46.508    MQL5.chats: activated for 'rodemkay'
0       21:27:27.788    Automated trading disabled
0       21:27:29.382    Automated trading enabled
2       21:29:32.956    Expert Exp COPYLOT MASTER for MT4 AUS200,H1: removed
0       21:29:35.699    IC Markets MT4 build 1320 stopped
0       21:29:37.445    LiveUpdate: updater - start terminal
0       21:29:38.123    LiveUpdate: updater - finished for 'C:\Program Files (x86)\MetaTrader 4 IC Markets2'
0       21:29:44.905    LiveUpdate: update C:\Users\rodemkay\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\E88664DB5DB9DD088D92A4D5B5062727\MQL4 folder started
0       21:29:51.891    LiveUpdate: update C:\Users\rodemkay\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\E88664DB5DB9DD088D92A4D5B5062727\MQL4 folder finished
0       21:29:53.038    IC Markets MT4 build 1330 started (International Capital Markets Pty Ltd.)
0       21:29:53.066    Windows Server 2016 Datacenter x64, IE 11, RDP, UAC, 8 x Intel Xeon  E5-2630 v4 @ 2.20GHz, Memory: 28173 / 30719 Mb, Disk: 772 / 799 Gb, GMT+1
0       21:29:53.066    Data Folder: C:\Users\rodemkay\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\E88664DB5DB9DD088D92A4D5B5062727
0       21:29:55.833    Sources recompilation started
0       21:30:56.717    Sources recompilation finished (28 compiled in 60875 msec)
2       21:31:05.452    Expert Market\Exp COPYLOT MASTER for MT4 AUS200,H1: loaded successfully
0       21:31:07.451    '2000010712': login on ICMarketsSC-Live20 through NY DC 2 (ping: 31.13 ms)
0       21:31:09.998    '2000010712': login datacenter on ICMarketsSC-Live20 through NY DC 2 (ping: 31.13 ms)
0       21:31:10.591    '2000010712': previous successful authorization performed from 209.126.10.200
0       21:31:11.436    '2000010712': Signal - 'HighProfit' for 'rodemkay' subscription found, 2021.04.10 expiration, enabled
0       21:31:11.436    '2000010712': Signal - money management: use 95% of deposit, equity limit: 0.00 EUR, deviation/slippage: 0.5 spreads, copy SL/TP: enabled
0       21:31:11.436    '2000010712': Signal - connecting to signal server
0       21:31:11.667    MQL5.community: activated for 'rodemkay', balance: 187.93 (frozen: 35.70)
0       21:31:12.126    MQL5.chats: activated for 'rodemkay'
0       21:31:12.144    '2000010712': Signal - signal provider has balance 948.38 USD, leverage 1:500
0       21:31:12.144    '2000010712': Signal - subscriber has balance 1 974.07 EUR, leverage 1:500
0       21:31:12.484    '2000010712': Signal - percentage for volume conversion selected according to the ratio of balances and leverages, new value 230%
0       21:31:12.484    '2000010712': Signal - synchronization finished successfully
0       21:31:12.961    '2000010712': Signal - ping to signal server 98.39 ms
0       21:31:13.849    Notifications: ''HighProfit': synchronized with 0 positions' sent to 'FA6A568D'
2       21:32:00.975    Expert Exp COPYLOT MASTER for MT4 AUS200,H1: removed
0       21:32:05.216    IC Markets MT4 build 1330 stopped
0       21:47:01.298    IC Markets MT4 build 1330 started (International Capital Markets Pty Ltd.)
 

Zweiter Teil des LOG 

0       21:47:01.317    Windows Server 2016 Datacenter x64, IE 11, RDP, UAC, 8 x Intel Xeon  E5-2630 v4 @ 2.20GHz, Memory: 28620 / 30719 Mb, Disk: 773 / 799 Gb, GMT+1
0       21:47:01.317    Data Folder: C:\Users\rodemkay\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\E88664DB5DB9DD088D92A4D5B5062727
2       21:47:09.408    Expert Market\Exp COPYLOT MASTER for MT4 AUS200,H1: loaded successfully
0       21:47:13.515    '2000010712': login on ICMarketsSC-Live20 through NY DC 2 (ping: 31.13 ms)
0       21:47:15.638    '2000010712': login datacenter on ICMarketsSC-Live20 through NY DC 2 (ping: 31.13 ms)
0       21:47:16.463    '2000010712': previous successful authorization performed from 79.236.56.173
0       21:47:18.206    '2000010712': Signal - 'HighProfit' for 'rodemkay' subscription found, 2021.04.10 expiration, enabled
0       21:47:18.206    '2000010712': Signal - money management: use 95% of deposit, equity limit: 0.00 EUR, deviation/slippage: 0.5 spreads, copy SL/TP: enabled
0       21:47:18.206    '2000010712': Signal - connecting to signal server
0       21:47:18.345    MQL5.community: activated for 'rodemkay', balance: 187.93 (frozen: 35.70)
0       21:47:18.891    '2000010712': Signal - signal provider has balance 948.38 USD, leverage 1:500
0       21:47:18.891    '2000010712': Signal - subscriber has balance 1 974.07 EUR, leverage 1:500
0       21:47:18.891    MQL5.chats: activated for 'rodemkay'
0       21:47:19.041    '2000010712': Signal - percentage for volume conversion selected according to the ratio of balances and leverages, new value 230%
0       21:47:19.050    '2000010712': Signal - synchronization finished successfully
0       21:47:19.447    '2000010712': Signal - ping to signal server 94.48 ms
0       21:47:19.974    Notifications: ''HighProfit': synchronized with 0 positions' sent to 'FA6A568D'
0       21:49:01.662    '2000010712': Signal - selected 'MQL5.Community' payment system to subscription signal 'HighProfit' for 30.00 $
1       21:49:02.536    '2000010712': Signal - error subscribing signal 'HighProfit' [902168] - subscription already exists
0       21:52:02.034    '2000010712': login on ICMarketsSC-Live20 through NY DC 2 (ping: 31.13 ms)
0       21:52:02.929    '2000010712': login datacenter on ICMarketsSC-Live20 through NY DC 2 (ping: 31.13 ms)
0       21:52:03.331    '2000010712': previous successful authorization performed from 209.126.10.200
0       21:52:57.141    Automated trading disabled
0       21:52:58.956    Automated trading enabled
0       21:53:34.503    '2000010712': Signal - subscription disabled
0       21:53:54.570    '2000010712': Signal - confirmation disabled
0       21:53:54.570    '2000010712': Signal - subscription enabled
0       21:53:56.198    '2000010712': Signal - 'HighProfit' for 'rodemkay' subscription found, 2021.05.10 expiration, enabled
0       21:53:56.198    '2000010712': Signal - money management: use 95% of deposit, equity limit: 0.00 EUR, deviation/slippage: 0.5 spreads, copy SL/TP: enabled
0       21:53:56.198    '2000010712': Signal - connecting to signal server
0       21:53:57.096    '2000010712': Signal - signal provider has balance 948.38 USD, leverage 1:500
0       21:53:57.096    '2000010712': Signal - subscriber has balance 1 974.07 EUR, leverage 1:500
0       21:53:57.366    '2000010712': Signal - percentage for volume conversion selected according to the ratio of balances and leverages, new value 230%
0       21:53:57.619    '2000010712': Signal - synchronization finished successfully
0       21:53:58.014    '2000010712': Signal - ping to signal server 93.51 ms
0       21:53:58.172    Notifications: ''HighProfit': synchronized with 0 positions' sent to 'FA6A568D'
2       21:55:32.942    Expert Exp COPYLOT MASTER for MT4 AUS200,H1: removed
0       21:55:42.251    IC Markets MT4 build 1330 stopped
0       21:55:55.626    IC Markets MT4 build 1330 started (International Capital Markets Pty Ltd.)
0       21:55:55.626    Windows Server 2016 Datacenter x64, IE 11, RDP, UAC, 8 x Intel Xeon  E5-2630 v4 @ 2.20GHz, Memory: 28216 / 30719 Mb, Disk: 773 / 799 Gb, GMT+1
0       21:55:55.626    Data Folder: C:\Users\rodemkay\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\E88664DB5DB9DD088D92A4D5B5062727
2       21:56:16.095    Expert Market\Exp COPYLOT MASTER for MT4 AUS200,H1: loaded successfully
0       21:56:19.361    '2000010712': login on ICMarketsSC-Live20 through NY DC 2 (ping: 31.13 ms)
0       21:56:22.298    '2000010712': login datacenter on ICMarketsSC-Live20 through NY DC 2 (ping: 31.13 ms)
0       21:56:22.958    '2000010712': previous successful authorization performed from 209.126.10.200
0       21:56:24.632    '2000010712': Signal - 'HighProfit' for 'rodemkay' subscription found, 2021.05.10 expiration, enabled
0       21:56:24.632    '2000010712': Signal - money management: use 95% of deposit, equity limit: 0.00 EUR, deviation/slippage: 0.5 spreads, copy SL/TP: enabled
0       21:56:24.632    '2000010712': Signal - connecting to signal server
0       21:56:24.773    MQL5.community: activated for 'rodemkay', balance: 187.93 (frozen: 71.40)
0       21:56:25.180    '2000010712': Signal - signal provider has balance 948.38 USD, leverage 1:500
0       21:56:25.180    '2000010712': Signal - subscriber has balance 1 974.07 EUR, leverage 1:500
0       21:56:25.206    MQL5.chats: activated for 'rodemkay'
0       21:56:25.326    '2000010712': Signal - percentage for volume conversion selected according to the ratio of balances and leverages, new value 230%
0       21:56:25.343    '2000010712': Signal - synchronization finished successfully
0       21:56:25.733    '2000010712': Signal - ping to signal server 95.13 ms
0       21:56:26.311    Notifications: ''HighProfit': synchronized with 0 positions' sent to 'FA6A568D'
1       21:57:03.087    '1800011769': connect failed [No connection]
0       21:57:45.697    '1800011769': login on ICMarkets-Live18 through DC_Vir_L18 (ping: 34.95 ms)
0       21:57:47.556    '1800011769': login datacenter on ICMarketsSC-Live18 through NY DC 1 (ping: n/a)
0       21:57:47.884    '1800011769': previous successful authorization performed from 79.236.50.171
0       21:57:48.724    '1800011769': Signal - subscription not found
0       21:57:59.225    '1800011769': ping to current access point NY DC 1 is 34.68 ms
0       21:58:17.912    '2000010712': login on ICMarketsSC-Live20 through NY DC 2 (ping: 31.13 ms)
0       21:58:19.541    '2000010712': login datacenter on ICMarketsSC-Live20 through NY DC 2 (ping: 31.13 ms)
0       21:58:20.442    '2000010712': previous successful authorization performed from 209.126.10.200
0       21:58:21.147    '2000010712': Signal - 'HighProfit' for 'rodemkay' subscription found, 2021.05.10 expiration, enabled
0       21:58:21.147    '2000010712': Signal - money management: use 95% of deposit, equity limit: 0.00 EUR, deviation/slippage: 0.5 spreads, copy SL/TP: enabled
0       21:58:21.147    '2000010712': Signal - connecting to signal server
0       21:58:21.700    '2000010712': Signal - signal provider has balance 948.38 USD, leverage 1:500
0       21:58:21.700    '2000010712': Signal - subscriber has balance 1 974.07 EUR, leverage 1:500
0       21:58:21.816    '2000010712': Signal - percentage for volume conversion selected according to the ratio of balances and leverages, new value 230%
0       21:58:21.835    '2000010712': Signal - synchronization finished successfully
0       21:58:22.238    '2000010712': Signal - ping to signal server 94.97 ms
0       21:58:22.284    Notifications: ''HighProfit': synchronized with 0 positions' sent to 'FA6A568D'
2       21:59:09.146    Expert Exp COPYLOT MASTER for MT4 AUS200,H1: removed
0       21:59:11.722    IC Markets MT4 build 1330 stopped
0       22:05:12.792    IC Markets MT4 build 1330 started (International Capital Markets Pty Ltd.)
0       22:05:12.811    Windows Server 2016 Datacenter x64, IE 11, RDP, UAC, 8 x Intel Xeon  E5-2630 v4 @ 2.20GHz, Memory: 28124 / 30719 Mb, Disk: 773 / 799 Gb, GMT+1
0       22:05:12.811    Data Folder: C:\Users\rodemkay\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\E88664DB5DB9DD088D92A4D5B5062727
2       22:05:17.214    Expert Market\Exp COPYLOT MASTER for MT4 AUS200,H1: loaded successfully
0       22:05:18.807    '2000010712': login on ICMarketsSC-Live20 through NY DC 2 (ping: 31.13 ms)
0       22:05:20.729    '2000010712': login datacenter on ICMarketsSC-Live20 through NY DC 2 (ping: 31.13 ms)
0       22:05:21.401    '2000010712': previous successful authorization performed from 209.126.10.200
0       22:05:22.454    '2000010712': Signal - 'HighProfit' for 'rodemkay' subscription found, 2021.05.10 expiration, enabled
0       22:05:22.454    '2000010712': Signal - money management: use 95% of deposit, equity limit: 0.00 EUR, deviation/slippage: 0.5 spreads, copy SL/TP: enabled
0       22:05:22.454    '2000010712': Signal - connecting to signal server
0       22:05:22.595    MQL5.community: activated for 'rodemkay', balance: 187.93 (frozen: 71.40)
0       22:05:22.941    MQL5.chats: activated for 'rodemkay'
0       22:05:23.011    '2000010712': Signal - signal provider has balance 948.38 USD, leverage 1:500
0       22:05:23.011    '2000010712': Signal - subscriber has balance 1 974.07 EUR, leverage 1:500
0       22:05:23.170    '2000010712': Signal - percentage for volume conversion selected according to the ratio of balances and leverages, new value 230%
0       22:05:23.182    '2000010712': Signal - synchronization finished successfully
0       22:05:23.594    '2000010712': Signal - ping to signal server 92.93 ms
0       22:05:24.078    Notifications: ''HighProfit': synchronized with 0 positions' sent to 'FA6A568D'
2       22:09:05.864    Expert Exp COPYLOT MASTER for MT4 AUS200,H1: removed
0       22:09:08.724    IC Markets MT4 build 1330 stopped
0       22:13:03.129    IC Markets MT4 build 1330 started (International Capital Markets Pty Ltd.)
0       22:13:03.145    Windows Server 2016 Datacenter x64, IE 11, RDP, UAC, 8 x Intel Xeon  E5-2630 v4 @ 2.20GHz, Memory: 28025 / 30719 Mb, Disk: 773 / 799 Gb, GMT+1
0       22:13:03.145    Data Folder: C:\Users\rodemkay\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\E88664DB5DB9DD088D92A4D5B5062727
2       22:13:07.848    Expert Market\Exp COPYLOT MASTER for MT4 AUS200,H1: loaded successfully
0       22:13:09.457    '2000010712': login on ICMarketsSC-Live20 through NY DC 2 (ping: 31.13 ms)
0       22:13:10.660    '2000010712': login datacenter on ICMarketsSC-Live20 through NY DC 2 (ping: 31.13 ms)
0       22:13:10.973    '2000010712': previous successful authorization performed from 79.236.56.173
0       22:13:11.881    '2000010712': Signal - 'HighProfit' for 'rodemkay' subscription found, 2021.05.10 expiration, enabled
0       22:13:11.881    '2000010712': Signal - money management: use 95% of deposit, equity limit: 0.00 EUR, deviation/slippage: 0.5 spreads, copy SL/TP: enabled
0       22:13:11.883    '2000010712': Signal - connecting to signal server
0       22:13:11.951    MQL5.community: activated for 'rodemkay', balance: 187.93 (frozen: 71.40)
0       22:13:12.308    MQL5.chats: activated for 'rodemkay'
0       22:13:12.967    '2000010712': Signal - signal provider has balance 948.38 USD, leverage 1:500
0       22:13:12.967    '2000010712': Signal - subscriber has balance 1 974.07 EUR, leverage 1:500
0       22:13:13.062    '2000010712': Signal - percentage for volume conversion selected according to the ratio of balances and leverages, new value 230%
0       22:13:13.062    '2000010712': Signal - synchronization finished successfully
0       22:13:13.473    '2000010712': Signal - ping to signal server 94.94 ms
0       22:13:13.968    Notifications: ''HighProfit': synchronized with 0 positions' sent to 'FA6A568D'
0       22:13:31.712    '1800011769': login on ICMarketsSC-Live18 through NY DC 1 (ping: 34.68 ms)
0       22:13:33.366    '1800011769': login datacenter on ICMarketsSC-Live18 through NY DC 1 (ping: 34.68 ms)
0       22:13:33.744    '1800011769': previous successful authorization performed from 209.126.10.200
0       22:13:34.264    '1800011769': Signal - subscription not found
0       22:13:45.127    '2000010712': login on ICMarketsSC-Live20 through NY DC 2 (ping: 31.13 ms)
0       22:13:45.995    '2000010712': login datacenter on ICMarketsSC-Live20 through NY DC 2 (ping: 31.13 ms)
0       22:13:46.392    '2000010712': previous successful authorization performed from 209.126.10.200
0       22:13:47.285    '2000010712': Signal - 'HighProfit' for 'rodemkay' subscription found, 2021.05.10 expiration, enabled
0       22:13:47.285    '2000010712': Signal - money management: use 95% of deposit, equity limit: 0.00 EUR, deviation/slippage: 0.5 spreads, copy SL/TP: enabled
0       22:13:47.285    '2000010712': Signal - connecting to signal server
0       22:13:48.084    '2000010712': Signal - signal provider has balance 948.38 USD, leverage 1:500
0       22:13:48.084    '2000010712': Signal - subscriber has balance 1 974.07 EUR, leverage 1:500
0       22:13:48.161    '2000010712': Signal - percentage for volume conversion selected according to the ratio of balances and leverages, new value 230%
0       22:13:48.161    '2000010712': Signal - synchronization finished successfully
0       22:13:48.551    '2000010712': Signal - ping to signal server 97.00 ms
0       22:13:48.598    Notifications: ''HighProfit': synchronized with 0 positions' sent to 'FA6A568D'
0       22:14:44.164    Notifications: 'pending order opened #42360743 sell limit 0.11 EURUSD at 1.19197' sent to 'FA6A568D'
0       22:15:00.852    Notifications: 'pending order opened #42360749 sell limit 0.11 EURUSD at 1.19310' sent to 'FA6A568D'
0       22:18:25.493    Automated trading disabled
0       22:18:27.759    Automated trading enabled
 
Damit würde ich mich an den Hersteller des EAs wenden und dort unter Diskussionen die Frage stellen. Er sollte Dir helfen können.
 
Carl Schreiber:
Damit würde ich mich an den Hersteller des EAs wenden und dort unter Diskussionen die Frage stellen. Er sollte Dir helfen können.

Vielen Dank Carl.


Es funktioniert!

Das Signal hat eine Position eröffnet und diese wurde auch bei mir eröffnet.

Ich meine "früher" stand unter dem Kontonamen, der Signalname, das ist jetzt nicht mehr. Aber Hauptsache es funktioniert.

Komisch ist aber auch das im MT4 unter Signale nicht steht das ich dieses Signal bereits abonniert habe. 

