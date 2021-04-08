Signal deabonniert sich von allein ?
So sieht das Ganze aus. Also ein Signal als Abo wird mir nicht angezeigt.
In den Logs kommt Folgendes zum Vorschein.
Log vom 03.04.
0 02:50:27.427 '2000010712': Signal - local position [#42020339 buy 0.11 EURUSD at 1.17867 sl: 1.17159 tp: 1.18414]
0 02:50:27.427 '2000010712': Signal - signal provider has balance 822.61 USD, leverage 1:500
0 02:50:27.427 '2000010712': Signal - subscriber has balance 1 681.43 EUR, leverage 1:500
0 02:50:27.489 '2000010712': Signal - percentage for volume conversion selected according to the ratio of balances and leverages, new value 220%
0 02:50:27.489 '2000010712': Signal - signal provider has position [#116786631 buy 0.05 EURUSD at 1.17875 sl: 1.17159 tp: 1.18414]
1 02:50:27.489 Notifications: not enough space for notification ''HighProfit': synchronized with 6 positions, profit: 16.79 EUR'
0 02:50:27.489 '2000010712': Signal - synchronization finished successfully
Da nach gab es nichts in den LOGS:
Stört der Experte Copylot ? Ich bräuchte den eigentlich nicht mehr, derzeit. Allerdings funktionierte es vorher ja auch reibungslos.
Das einzige was mich irritiert ist "not enough space..."
LOG vom 06.04.
Dann erst gestern (06.04.) wieder wo ich es bemerkt hatte
1 12:13:40.845 Notifications: not enough space for notification 'order #42244019 buy 0.11 EURUSD at 1.17586 closed at price 1.18120, HighProfit, profit: 49.73 EUR'
1 12:13:41.329 Notifications: not enough space for notification 'Close position: BUY 0.11 Profit:48.4 EXP - COPYLOT MASTER AUS200 H1 MT4 Ticket:42244019' 1 12:13:49.393 Notifications: not enough space for notification 'order #42210379 buy 0.11 EURUSD at 1.17404 closed at price 1.18120, HighProfit, profit: 66.68 EUR'
1 12:13:52.331 Notifications: not enough space for notification 'order #42066546 buy 0.11 EURUSD at 1.17353 closed at price 1.18120, HighProfit, profit: 71.43 EUR'
1 12:13:56.032 Notifications: not enough space for notification 'order #42020339 buy 0.11 EURUSD at 1.17867 closed at price 1.18120, HighProfit, profit: 23.56 EUR' 2 21:24:22.742 Expert Exp COPYLOT MASTER for MT4 AUS200,H1: removed
0 21:24:49.445 IC Markets MT4 build 1320 stopped
0 21:25:12.694 IC Markets MT4 build 1320 started (International Capital Markets Pty Ltd.)
2 21:25:20.819 Expert Market\Exp COPYLOT MASTER for MT4 AUS200,H1: loaded successfully
1 21:28:48.648 Initialization failed [10100]
0 21:25:23.069 '2000010712': login on ICMarketsSC-Live20 through DC_Vir_L20 (ping: 37.14 ms)
0 21:25:36.394 '2000010712': auto connecting to a better access point NY DC 2 (ping is 31.13 ms) 0 21:25:44.414 '2000010712': Signal - 'HighProfit' for 'rodemkay' subscription found, 2021.04.10 expiration, enabled
0 21:25:44.414 '2000010712': Signal - money management: use 95% of deposit, equity limit: 0.00 EUR, deviation/slippage: 0.5 spreads, copy SL/TP: enabled
0 21:25:44.586 MQL5.community: activated for 'rodemkay', balance: 187.93 (frozen: 35.70)
0 21:25:45.056 '2000010712': Signal - signal provider has balance 948.38 USD, leverage 1:500
0 21:25:45.056 '2000010712': Signal - subscriber has balance 1 974.07 EUR, leverage 1:500
0 21:25:45.164 '2000010712': Signal - percentage for volume conversion selected according to the ratio of balances and leverages, new value 230% (old value 220%)
0 21:25:45.180 '2000010712': Signal - synchronization finished successfully
0 21:25:46.119 Notifications: ''HighProfit': synchronized with 0 positions' sent to 'FA6A568D'
0 21:27:27.788 Automated trading disabled
0 21:27:29.382 Automated trading enabled 2 21:29:32.956 Expert Exp COPYLOT MASTER for MT4 AUS200,H1: removed
0 21:29:35.699 IC Markets MT4 build 1320 stopped
0 21:29:53.038 IC Markets MT4 build 1330 started (International Capital Markets Pty Ltd.)
0 21:29:55.833 Sources recompilation started
0 21:30:56.717 Sources recompilation finished (28 compiled in 60875 msec)
2 21:31:05.452 Expert Market\Exp COPYLOT MASTER for MT4 AUS200,H1: loaded successfully 0 21:31:11.436 '2000010712': Signal - 'HighProfit' for 'rodemkay' subscription found, 2021.04.10 expiration, enabled
0 21:31:11.667 MQL5.community: activated for 'rodemkay', balance: 187.93 (frozen: 35.70)
0 21:31:12.144 '2000010712': Signal - signal provider has balance 948.38 USD, leverage 1:500
0 21:31:12.144 '2000010712': Signal - subscriber has balance 1 974.07 EUR, leverage 1:500
0 21:31:12.484 '2000010712': Signal - synchronization finished successfully
0 21:31:13.849 Notifications: ''HighProfit': synchronized with 0 positions' sent to 'FA6A568D'
2 21:32:00.975 Expert Exp COPYLOT MASTER for MT4 AUS200,H1: removed
0 21:32:05.216 IC Markets MT4 build 1330 stopped
0 21:47:01.298 IC Markets MT4 build 1330 started (International Capital Markets Pty Ltd.)
Zweiter Teil des LOG0 21:47:01.317 Windows Server 2016 Datacenter x64, IE 11, RDP, UAC, 8 x Intel Xeon E5-2630 v4 @ 2.20GHz, Memory: 28620 / 30719 Mb, Disk: 773 / 799 Gb, GMT+1
0 21:47:01.317 Data Folder: C:\Users\rodemkay\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\E88664DB5DB9DD088D92A4D5B5062727
2 21:47:09.408 Expert Market\Exp COPYLOT MASTER for MT4 AUS200,H1: loaded successfully
0 21:47:13.515 '2000010712': login on ICMarketsSC-Live20 through NY DC 2 (ping: 31.13 ms)
0 21:47:15.638 '2000010712': login datacenter on ICMarketsSC-Live20 through NY DC 2 (ping: 31.13 ms)
0 21:47:16.463 '2000010712': previous successful authorization performed from 79.236.56.173
0 21:47:18.206 '2000010712': Signal - 'HighProfit' for 'rodemkay' subscription found, 2021.04.10 expiration, enabled
0 21:47:18.206 '2000010712': Signal - money management: use 95% of deposit, equity limit: 0.00 EUR, deviation/slippage: 0.5 spreads, copy SL/TP: enabled
0 21:47:18.206 '2000010712': Signal - connecting to signal server
0 21:47:18.345 MQL5.community: activated for 'rodemkay', balance: 187.93 (frozen: 35.70)
0 21:47:18.891 '2000010712': Signal - signal provider has balance 948.38 USD, leverage 1:500
0 21:47:18.891 '2000010712': Signal - subscriber has balance 1 974.07 EUR, leverage 1:500
0 21:47:18.891 MQL5.chats: activated for 'rodemkay'
0 21:47:19.041 '2000010712': Signal - percentage for volume conversion selected according to the ratio of balances and leverages, new value 230%
0 21:47:19.050 '2000010712': Signal - synchronization finished successfully
0 21:47:19.447 '2000010712': Signal - ping to signal server 94.48 ms
0 21:47:19.974 Notifications: ''HighProfit': synchronized with 0 positions' sent to 'FA6A568D'
0 21:49:01.662 '2000010712': Signal - selected 'MQL5.Community' payment system to subscription signal 'HighProfit' for 30.00 $
1 21:49:02.536 '2000010712': Signal - error subscribing signal 'HighProfit' [902168] - subscription already exists
0 21:52:02.034 '2000010712': login on ICMarketsSC-Live20 through NY DC 2 (ping: 31.13 ms)
0 21:52:02.929 '2000010712': login datacenter on ICMarketsSC-Live20 through NY DC 2 (ping: 31.13 ms)
0 21:52:03.331 '2000010712': previous successful authorization performed from 209.126.10.200
0 21:52:57.141 Automated trading disabled
0 21:52:58.956 Automated trading enabled
0 21:53:34.503 '2000010712': Signal - subscription disabled
0 21:53:54.570 '2000010712': Signal - confirmation disabled
0 21:53:54.570 '2000010712': Signal - subscription enabled
0 21:53:56.198 '2000010712': Signal - 'HighProfit' for 'rodemkay' subscription found, 2021.05.10 expiration, enabled
0 21:53:56.198 '2000010712': Signal - money management: use 95% of deposit, equity limit: 0.00 EUR, deviation/slippage: 0.5 spreads, copy SL/TP: enabled
0 21:53:56.198 '2000010712': Signal - connecting to signal server
0 21:53:57.096 '2000010712': Signal - signal provider has balance 948.38 USD, leverage 1:500
0 21:53:57.096 '2000010712': Signal - subscriber has balance 1 974.07 EUR, leverage 1:500
0 21:53:57.366 '2000010712': Signal - percentage for volume conversion selected according to the ratio of balances and leverages, new value 230%
0 21:53:57.619 '2000010712': Signal - synchronization finished successfully
0 21:53:58.014 '2000010712': Signal - ping to signal server 93.51 ms
0 21:53:58.172 Notifications: ''HighProfit': synchronized with 0 positions' sent to 'FA6A568D'
2 21:55:32.942 Expert Exp COPYLOT MASTER for MT4 AUS200,H1: removed
0 21:55:42.251 IC Markets MT4 build 1330 stopped
0 21:55:55.626 IC Markets MT4 build 1330 started (International Capital Markets Pty Ltd.)
0 21:55:55.626 Windows Server 2016 Datacenter x64, IE 11, RDP, UAC, 8 x Intel Xeon E5-2630 v4 @ 2.20GHz, Memory: 28216 / 30719 Mb, Disk: 773 / 799 Gb, GMT+1
0 21:55:55.626 Data Folder: C:\Users\rodemkay\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\E88664DB5DB9DD088D92A4D5B5062727
2 21:56:16.095 Expert Market\Exp COPYLOT MASTER for MT4 AUS200,H1: loaded successfully
0 21:56:19.361 '2000010712': login on ICMarketsSC-Live20 through NY DC 2 (ping: 31.13 ms)
0 21:56:22.298 '2000010712': login datacenter on ICMarketsSC-Live20 through NY DC 2 (ping: 31.13 ms)
0 21:56:22.958 '2000010712': previous successful authorization performed from 209.126.10.200
0 21:56:24.632 '2000010712': Signal - 'HighProfit' for 'rodemkay' subscription found, 2021.05.10 expiration, enabled
0 21:56:24.632 '2000010712': Signal - money management: use 95% of deposit, equity limit: 0.00 EUR, deviation/slippage: 0.5 spreads, copy SL/TP: enabled
0 21:56:24.632 '2000010712': Signal - connecting to signal server
0 21:56:24.773 MQL5.community: activated for 'rodemkay', balance: 187.93 (frozen: 71.40)
0 21:56:25.180 '2000010712': Signal - signal provider has balance 948.38 USD, leverage 1:500
0 21:56:25.180 '2000010712': Signal - subscriber has balance 1 974.07 EUR, leverage 1:500
0 21:56:25.206 MQL5.chats: activated for 'rodemkay'
0 21:56:25.326 '2000010712': Signal - percentage for volume conversion selected according to the ratio of balances and leverages, new value 230%
0 21:56:25.343 '2000010712': Signal - synchronization finished successfully
0 21:56:25.733 '2000010712': Signal - ping to signal server 95.13 ms
0 21:56:26.311 Notifications: ''HighProfit': synchronized with 0 positions' sent to 'FA6A568D'
1 21:57:03.087 '1800011769': connect failed [No connection]
0 21:57:45.697 '1800011769': login on ICMarkets-Live18 through DC_Vir_L18 (ping: 34.95 ms)
0 21:57:47.556 '1800011769': login datacenter on ICMarketsSC-Live18 through NY DC 1 (ping: n/a)
0 21:57:47.884 '1800011769': previous successful authorization performed from 79.236.50.171
0 21:57:48.724 '1800011769': Signal - subscription not found
0 21:57:59.225 '1800011769': ping to current access point NY DC 1 is 34.68 ms
0 21:58:17.912 '2000010712': login on ICMarketsSC-Live20 through NY DC 2 (ping: 31.13 ms)
0 21:58:19.541 '2000010712': login datacenter on ICMarketsSC-Live20 through NY DC 2 (ping: 31.13 ms)
0 21:58:20.442 '2000010712': previous successful authorization performed from 209.126.10.200
0 21:58:21.147 '2000010712': Signal - 'HighProfit' for 'rodemkay' subscription found, 2021.05.10 expiration, enabled
0 21:58:21.147 '2000010712': Signal - money management: use 95% of deposit, equity limit: 0.00 EUR, deviation/slippage: 0.5 spreads, copy SL/TP: enabled
0 21:58:21.147 '2000010712': Signal - connecting to signal server
0 21:58:21.700 '2000010712': Signal - signal provider has balance 948.38 USD, leverage 1:500
0 21:58:21.700 '2000010712': Signal - subscriber has balance 1 974.07 EUR, leverage 1:500
0 21:58:21.816 '2000010712': Signal - percentage for volume conversion selected according to the ratio of balances and leverages, new value 230%
0 21:58:21.835 '2000010712': Signal - synchronization finished successfully
0 21:58:22.238 '2000010712': Signal - ping to signal server 94.97 ms
0 21:58:22.284 Notifications: ''HighProfit': synchronized with 0 positions' sent to 'FA6A568D'
2 21:59:09.146 Expert Exp COPYLOT MASTER for MT4 AUS200,H1: removed
0 21:59:11.722 IC Markets MT4 build 1330 stopped
0 22:05:12.792 IC Markets MT4 build 1330 started (International Capital Markets Pty Ltd.)
0 22:05:12.811 Windows Server 2016 Datacenter x64, IE 11, RDP, UAC, 8 x Intel Xeon E5-2630 v4 @ 2.20GHz, Memory: 28124 / 30719 Mb, Disk: 773 / 799 Gb, GMT+1
0 22:05:12.811 Data Folder: C:\Users\rodemkay\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\E88664DB5DB9DD088D92A4D5B5062727
2 22:05:17.214 Expert Market\Exp COPYLOT MASTER for MT4 AUS200,H1: loaded successfully
0 22:05:18.807 '2000010712': login on ICMarketsSC-Live20 through NY DC 2 (ping: 31.13 ms)
0 22:05:20.729 '2000010712': login datacenter on ICMarketsSC-Live20 through NY DC 2 (ping: 31.13 ms)
0 22:05:21.401 '2000010712': previous successful authorization performed from 209.126.10.200
0 22:05:22.454 '2000010712': Signal - 'HighProfit' for 'rodemkay' subscription found, 2021.05.10 expiration, enabled
0 22:05:22.454 '2000010712': Signal - money management: use 95% of deposit, equity limit: 0.00 EUR, deviation/slippage: 0.5 spreads, copy SL/TP: enabled
0 22:05:22.454 '2000010712': Signal - connecting to signal server
0 22:05:22.595 MQL5.community: activated for 'rodemkay', balance: 187.93 (frozen: 71.40)
0 22:05:22.941 MQL5.chats: activated for 'rodemkay'
0 22:05:23.011 '2000010712': Signal - signal provider has balance 948.38 USD, leverage 1:500
0 22:05:23.011 '2000010712': Signal - subscriber has balance 1 974.07 EUR, leverage 1:500
0 22:05:23.170 '2000010712': Signal - percentage for volume conversion selected according to the ratio of balances and leverages, new value 230%
0 22:05:23.182 '2000010712': Signal - synchronization finished successfully
0 22:05:23.594 '2000010712': Signal - ping to signal server 92.93 ms
0 22:05:24.078 Notifications: ''HighProfit': synchronized with 0 positions' sent to 'FA6A568D'
2 22:09:05.864 Expert Exp COPYLOT MASTER for MT4 AUS200,H1: removed
0 22:09:08.724 IC Markets MT4 build 1330 stopped
0 22:13:03.129 IC Markets MT4 build 1330 started (International Capital Markets Pty Ltd.)
0 22:13:03.145 Windows Server 2016 Datacenter x64, IE 11, RDP, UAC, 8 x Intel Xeon E5-2630 v4 @ 2.20GHz, Memory: 28025 / 30719 Mb, Disk: 773 / 799 Gb, GMT+1
0 22:13:03.145 Data Folder: C:\Users\rodemkay\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\E88664DB5DB9DD088D92A4D5B5062727
2 22:13:07.848 Expert Market\Exp COPYLOT MASTER for MT4 AUS200,H1: loaded successfully
0 22:13:09.457 '2000010712': login on ICMarketsSC-Live20 through NY DC 2 (ping: 31.13 ms)
0 22:13:10.660 '2000010712': login datacenter on ICMarketsSC-Live20 through NY DC 2 (ping: 31.13 ms)
0 22:13:10.973 '2000010712': previous successful authorization performed from 79.236.56.173
0 22:13:11.881 '2000010712': Signal - 'HighProfit' for 'rodemkay' subscription found, 2021.05.10 expiration, enabled
0 22:13:11.881 '2000010712': Signal - money management: use 95% of deposit, equity limit: 0.00 EUR, deviation/slippage: 0.5 spreads, copy SL/TP: enabled
0 22:13:11.883 '2000010712': Signal - connecting to signal server
0 22:13:11.951 MQL5.community: activated for 'rodemkay', balance: 187.93 (frozen: 71.40)
0 22:13:12.308 MQL5.chats: activated for 'rodemkay'
0 22:13:12.967 '2000010712': Signal - signal provider has balance 948.38 USD, leverage 1:500
0 22:13:12.967 '2000010712': Signal - subscriber has balance 1 974.07 EUR, leverage 1:500
0 22:13:13.062 '2000010712': Signal - percentage for volume conversion selected according to the ratio of balances and leverages, new value 230%
0 22:13:13.062 '2000010712': Signal - synchronization finished successfully
0 22:13:13.473 '2000010712': Signal - ping to signal server 94.94 ms
0 22:13:13.968 Notifications: ''HighProfit': synchronized with 0 positions' sent to 'FA6A568D'
0 22:13:31.712 '1800011769': login on ICMarketsSC-Live18 through NY DC 1 (ping: 34.68 ms)
0 22:13:33.366 '1800011769': login datacenter on ICMarketsSC-Live18 through NY DC 1 (ping: 34.68 ms)
0 22:13:33.744 '1800011769': previous successful authorization performed from 209.126.10.200
0 22:13:34.264 '1800011769': Signal - subscription not found
0 22:13:45.127 '2000010712': login on ICMarketsSC-Live20 through NY DC 2 (ping: 31.13 ms)
0 22:13:45.995 '2000010712': login datacenter on ICMarketsSC-Live20 through NY DC 2 (ping: 31.13 ms)
0 22:13:46.392 '2000010712': previous successful authorization performed from 209.126.10.200
0 22:13:47.285 '2000010712': Signal - 'HighProfit' for 'rodemkay' subscription found, 2021.05.10 expiration, enabled
0 22:13:47.285 '2000010712': Signal - money management: use 95% of deposit, equity limit: 0.00 EUR, deviation/slippage: 0.5 spreads, copy SL/TP: enabled
0 22:13:47.285 '2000010712': Signal - connecting to signal server
0 22:13:48.084 '2000010712': Signal - signal provider has balance 948.38 USD, leverage 1:500
0 22:13:48.084 '2000010712': Signal - subscriber has balance 1 974.07 EUR, leverage 1:500
0 22:13:48.161 '2000010712': Signal - percentage for volume conversion selected according to the ratio of balances and leverages, new value 230%
0 22:13:48.161 '2000010712': Signal - synchronization finished successfully
0 22:13:48.551 '2000010712': Signal - ping to signal server 97.00 ms
0 22:13:48.598 Notifications: ''HighProfit': synchronized with 0 positions' sent to 'FA6A568D'
0 22:14:44.164 Notifications: 'pending order opened #42360743 sell limit 0.11 EURUSD at 1.19197' sent to 'FA6A568D'
0 22:15:00.852 Notifications: 'pending order opened #42360749 sell limit 0.11 EURUSD at 1.19310' sent to 'FA6A568D'
0 22:18:25.493 Automated trading disabled
0 22:18:27.759 Automated trading enabled
Damit würde ich mich an den Hersteller des EAs wenden und dort unter Diskussionen die Frage stellen. Er sollte Dir helfen können.
Vielen Dank Carl.
Es funktioniert!
Das Signal hat eine Position eröffnet und diese wurde auch bei mir eröffnet.
Ich meine "früher" stand unter dem Kontonamen, der Signalname, das ist jetzt nicht mehr. Aber Hauptsache es funktioniert.
Komisch ist aber auch das im MT4 unter Signale nicht steht das ich dieses Signal bereits abonniert habe.
Moin moin,
bis gestern war alles okay. Das Signal auf MT4 (läuft auf einem VPS) hat ganz normal gearbeitet. Als ich heute reingeschaut habe, wurden vom Original Positionen geschlossen. In meinem MT4 Account waren sie noch offen.
Das Signal läuft noch bis 10.04.21, aber ich habe es jetzt schon bis zum 10.05. verlängert.
Das Signal erscheint im MT4 nicht mehr unter meinem Konto und ich kriege es auch nicht mehr dort hin. Selbst im MT4 unter Signale müsste ich es erneut abonnieren, er müsste aber erkennen das ich es bereits abonniert habe.
Bei MQL5 bin ich aber eingeloggt, denn er erkennt meinen Kontostand.
Bin jetzt echt ratlos. Auch die Methode über den Browser auf abonnieren zu gehen, so das er eine MT4 Instanz startet funktioniert nicht. Er öffnet zwar den MT4 aber er bietet mir dann keine Abo Möglichkeit an.