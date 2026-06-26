- 成长
- 结余
- 净值
- 提取
分配
|交易品种
|交易
|Sell
|Buy
|#USNDAQ100
|63
|GOLD
|59
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|交易品种
|毛利, USD
|损失, USD
|利润, USD
|#USNDAQ100
|184
|GOLD
|-96
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|交易品种
|毛利, pips
|损失, pips
|利润, pips
|#USNDAQ100
|52K
|GOLD
|-10K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
- 入金加载
- 提取
基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 FxPro-MT5 Live02 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。
无数据
Nasdaq & Gold Manual Macro Strategy
This account is managed entirely manually. No Expert Advisors (EAs), algorithms, bots, grid systems, martingale systems, or signal services are used.
Trading decisions are based on personal market analysis, combining macroeconomic research, market sentiment, liquidity flows, technical structure, and price action.
The strategy focuses primarily on the Nasdaq 100 (NDX/US100) and Gold (XAUUSD), seeking high-probability opportunities with favorable risk-to-reward characteristics.
The objective is long-term capital growth while maintaining disciplined risk management and capital preservation.
Strategy characteristics:
• Fully manual trading
• No algorithms, robots, or automated systems
• Primary markets: Nasdaq 100 & Gold
• Time horizon: Intraday to Swing Trading
• High-conviction discretionary setups
• Dynamic position sizing based on market conditions
• Strong focus on risk management and capital preservation
A significant portion of annual performance may be generated by a limited number of exceptional opportunities. As a result, periods of lower activity or consolidation should be expected.
Trading activity may vary considerably depending on market conditions. Patience and selectivity are key components of the strategy.
Recommended follower capital:
• Minimum: $5,000
• Recommended: $10,000+
This strategy is intended for investors seeking a disciplined, transparent, and fully discretionary approach to financial markets.
Past performance is not indicative of future results. Trading leveraged products involves substantial risk and may not be suitable for all investors.
USD
USD
USD