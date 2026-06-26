信号部分
信号 / MetaTrader 5 / Byzance Trade
Aleks Serkisyan

Byzance Trade

Aleks Serkisyan
Aleks Serkisyan

Aleks Serkisyan

4 评论
0条评论
可靠性
3
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 39 USD per 
增长自 2026 2%
FxPro-MT5 Live02
1:200
如何订阅？
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
122
盈利交易:
42 (34.42%)
亏损交易:
80 (65.57%)
最好交易:
299.30 USD
最差交易:
-110.60 USD
毛利:
1 463.24 USD (419 215 pips)
毛利亏损:
-1 375.27 USD (376 799 pips)
最大连续赢利:
6 (444.35 USD)
最大连续盈利:
444.35 USD (6)
夏普比率:
0.02
交易活动:
41.08%
最大入金加载:
3.28%
最近交易:
30 几天前
每周交易:
0
平均持有时间:
8 小时
采收率:
0.15
长期交易:
40 (32.79%)
短期交易:
82 (67.21%)
利润因子:
1.06
预期回报:
0.72 USD
平均利润:
34.84 USD
平均损失:
-17.19 USD
最大连续失误:
11 (-26.46 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-209.22 USD (5)
每月增长:
0.22%
算法交易:
9%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
583.49 USD
最大值:
583.49 USD (8.33%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
8.32% (582.65 USD)
净值:
1.99% (143.86 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
#USNDAQ100 63
GOLD 59
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
#USNDAQ100 184
GOLD -96
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
#USNDAQ100 52K
GOLD -10K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +299.30 USD
最差交易: -111 USD
最大连续赢利: 6
最大连续失误: 5
最大连续盈利: +444.35 USD
最大连续亏损: -26.46 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 FxPro-MT5 Live02 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

无数据

Nasdaq & Gold Manual Macro Strategy

This account is managed entirely manually. No Expert Advisors (EAs), algorithms, bots, grid systems, martingale systems, or signal services are used.

Trading decisions are based on personal market analysis, combining macroeconomic research, market sentiment, liquidity flows, technical structure, and price action.

The strategy focuses primarily on the Nasdaq 100 (NDX/US100) and Gold (XAUUSD), seeking high-probability opportunities with favorable risk-to-reward characteristics.

The objective is long-term capital growth while maintaining disciplined risk management and capital preservation.

Strategy characteristics:

• Fully manual trading
• No algorithms, robots, or automated systems
• Primary markets: Nasdaq 100 & Gold
• Time horizon: Intraday to Swing Trading
• High-conviction discretionary setups
• Dynamic position sizing based on market conditions
• Strong focus on risk management and capital preservation

A significant portion of annual performance may be generated by a limited number of exceptional opportunities. As a result, periods of lower activity or consolidation should be expected.

Trading activity may vary considerably depending on market conditions. Patience and selectivity are key components of the strategy.

Recommended follower capital:

• Minimum: $5,000
• Recommended: $10,000+

This strategy is intended for investors seeking a disciplined, transparent, and fully discretionary approach to financial markets.

Past performance is not indicative of future results. Trading leveraged products involves substantial risk and may not be suitable for all investors.


没有评论
2026.08.03 11:40
No swaps are charged
2026.08.03 11:40
No swaps are charged
2026.07.30 09:34
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2026.07.30 08:16
No swaps are charged
2026.07.30 08:16
No swaps are charged
2026.07.30 07:17
No swaps are charged
2026.07.30 07:17
No swaps are charged
2026.07.27 12:58
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2026.07.20 16:08
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.07.13 18:45
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.13 14:43
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.13 00:33
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.12 22:33
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.06.30 19:10
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.06.29 01:42
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.06.29 00:42
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.06.28 23:42
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.06.26 22:08
Low trading activity - only 5 trades detected in the last month
2026.06.26 22:08
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.06.26 22:08
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册
信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
Byzance Trade
每月39 USD
2%
0
0
USD
0
USD
3
9%
122
34%
41%
1.06
0.72
USD
8%
1:200
复制

在MetaTrader中如何执行复制交易？请看视频教程

信号订阅允许您在一个月内复制提供商的交易。若要进行订阅工作，您应该使用MetaTrader 5交易程序端。

如果您还没有安装平台，您可以在这里下载