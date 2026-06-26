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Aleks Serkisyan

Byzance Trade

Aleks Serkisyan
Aleks Serkisyan

Aleks Serkisyan

4 комментария
0 отзывов
Надежность
3 недели
0 / 0 USD
Копировать за 39 USD в месяц
прирост с 2026 2%
FxPro-MT5 Live02
1:200
Как подписаться?
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика
  • Прирост
  • Баланс
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
122
Прибыльных трейдов:
42 (34.42%)
Убыточных трейдов:
80 (65.57%)
Лучший трейд:
299.30 USD
Худший трейд:
-110.60 USD
Общая прибыль:
1 463.24 USD (419 215 pips)
Общий убыток:
-1 375.27 USD (376 799 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
6 (444.35 USD)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
444.35 USD (6)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
0.02
Торговая активность:
41.08%
Макс. загрузка депозита:
3.28%
Последний трейд:
28 дней
Трейдов в неделю:
0
Ср. время удержания:
8 часов
Фактор восстановления:
0.15
Длинных трейдов:
40 (32.79%)
Коротких трейдов:
82 (67.21%)
Профит фактор:
1.06
Мат. ожидание:
0.72 USD
Средняя прибыль:
34.84 USD
Средний убыток:
-17.19 USD
Макс. серия проигрышей:
11 (-26.46 USD)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-209.22 USD (5)
Прирост в месяц:
7.78%
Алготрейдинг:
9%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
583.49 USD
Максимальная:
583.49 USD (8.33%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
8.32% (582.65 USD)
По эквити:
1.99% (143.86 USD)

Распределение

Символ Сделки Sell Buy
#USNDAQ100 63
GOLD 59
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
Символ Общая прибыль, USD Убыток, USD Прибыль, USD
#USNDAQ100 184
GOLD -96
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Символ Общая прибыль, pips Убыток, pips Прибыль, pips
#USNDAQ100 52K
GOLD -10K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
  • Загрузка депозита
  • Просадка
Лучший трейд: +299.30 USD
Худший трейд: -111 USD
Макс. серия выигрышей: 6
Макс. серия проигрышей: 5
Макс. прибыль в серии: +444.35 USD
Макс. убыток в серии: -26.46 USD

Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "FxPro-MT5 Live02" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.

Нет данных

Nasdaq & Gold Manual Macro Strategy

This account is managed entirely manually. No Expert Advisors (EAs), algorithms, bots, grid systems, martingale systems, or signal services are used.

Trading decisions are based on personal market analysis, combining macroeconomic research, market sentiment, liquidity flows, technical structure, and price action.

The strategy focuses primarily on the Nasdaq 100 (NDX/US100) and Gold (XAUUSD), seeking high-probability opportunities with favorable risk-to-reward characteristics.

The objective is long-term capital growth while maintaining disciplined risk management and capital preservation.

Strategy characteristics:

• Fully manual trading
• No algorithms, robots, or automated systems
• Primary markets: Nasdaq 100 & Gold
• Time horizon: Intraday to Swing Trading
• High-conviction discretionary setups
• Dynamic position sizing based on market conditions
• Strong focus on risk management and capital preservation

A significant portion of annual performance may be generated by a limited number of exceptional opportunities. As a result, periods of lower activity or consolidation should be expected.

Trading activity may vary considerably depending on market conditions. Patience and selectivity are key components of the strategy.

Recommended follower capital:

• Minimum: $5,000
• Recommended: $10,000+

This strategy is intended for investors seeking a disciplined, transparent, and fully discretionary approach to financial markets.

Past performance is not indicative of future results. Trading leveraged products involves substantial risk and may not be suitable for all investors.


Нет отзывов
2026.08.03 11:40
No swaps are charged
2026.08.03 11:40
No swaps are charged
2026.07.30 09:34
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2026.07.30 08:16
No swaps are charged
2026.07.30 08:16
No swaps are charged
2026.07.30 07:17
No swaps are charged
2026.07.30 07:17
No swaps are charged
2026.07.27 12:58
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2026.07.20 16:08
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.07.13 18:45
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.13 14:43
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.13 00:33
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.12 22:33
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.06.30 19:10
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.06.29 01:42
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.06.29 00:42
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.06.28 23:42
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.06.26 22:08
Low trading activity - only 5 trades detected in the last month
2026.06.26 22:08
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.06.26 22:08
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика
Сигнал
Цена
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Баланс
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Активность
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Byzance Trade
39 USD в месяц
2%
0
0
USD
0
USD
3
9%
122
34%
41%
1.06
0.72
USD
8%
1:200
Копировать

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