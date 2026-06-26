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Aleks Serkisyan

Byzance Trade

Aleks Serkisyan
Aleks Serkisyan

Aleks Serkisyan

4 comments
0 reviews
Reliability
3 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 39 USD per month
growth since 2026 2%
FxPro-MT5 Live02
1:200
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
122
Profit Trades:
42 (34.42%)
Loss Trades:
80 (65.57%)
Best trade:
299.30 USD
Worst trade:
-110.60 USD
Gross Profit:
1 463.24 USD (419 215 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 375.27 USD (376 799 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
6 (444.35 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
444.35 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.02
Trading activity:
41.08%
Max deposit load:
3.28%
Latest trade:
25 days ago
Trades per week:
0
Avg holding time:
8 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.15
Long Trades:
40 (32.79%)
Short Trades:
82 (67.21%)
Profit Factor:
1.06
Expected Payoff:
0.72 USD
Average Profit:
34.84 USD
Average Loss:
-17.19 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
11 (-26.46 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-209.22 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
7.78%
Algo trading:
9%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
583.49 USD
Maximal:
583.49 USD (8.33%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
8.32% (582.65 USD)
By Equity:
1.99% (143.86 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
#USNDAQ100 63
GOLD 59
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
#USNDAQ100 184
GOLD -96
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
#USNDAQ100 52K
GOLD -10K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +299.30 USD
Worst trade: -111 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +444.35 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -26.46 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FxPro-MT5 Live02" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Nasdaq & Gold Manual Macro Strategy

This account is managed entirely manually. No Expert Advisors (EAs), algorithms, bots, grid systems, martingale systems, or signal services are used.

Trading decisions are based on personal market analysis, combining macroeconomic research, market sentiment, liquidity flows, technical structure, and price action.

The strategy focuses primarily on the Nasdaq 100 (NDX/US100) and Gold (XAUUSD), seeking high-probability opportunities with favorable risk-to-reward characteristics.

The objective is long-term capital growth while maintaining disciplined risk management and capital preservation.

Strategy characteristics:

• Fully manual trading
• No algorithms, robots, or automated systems
• Primary markets: Nasdaq 100 & Gold
• Time horizon: Intraday to Swing Trading
• High-conviction discretionary setups
• Dynamic position sizing based on market conditions
• Strong focus on risk management and capital preservation

A significant portion of annual performance may be generated by a limited number of exceptional opportunities. As a result, periods of lower activity or consolidation should be expected.

Trading activity may vary considerably depending on market conditions. Patience and selectivity are key components of the strategy.

Recommended follower capital:

• Minimum: $5,000
• Recommended: $10,000+

This strategy is intended for investors seeking a disciplined, transparent, and fully discretionary approach to financial markets.

Past performance is not indicative of future results. Trading leveraged products involves substantial risk and may not be suitable for all investors.


No reviews
2026.08.03 11:40
No swaps are charged
2026.08.03 11:40
No swaps are charged
2026.07.30 09:34
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2026.07.30 08:16
No swaps are charged
2026.07.30 08:16
No swaps are charged
2026.07.30 07:17
No swaps are charged
2026.07.30 07:17
No swaps are charged
2026.07.27 12:58
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2026.07.20 16:08
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.07.13 18:45
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.13 14:43
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.13 00:33
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.12 22:33
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.06.30 19:10
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.06.29 01:42
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.06.29 00:42
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.06.28 23:42
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.06.26 22:08
Low trading activity - only 5 trades detected in the last month
2026.06.26 22:08
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.06.26 22:08
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Byzance Trade
39 USD per month
2%
0
0
USD
0
USD
3
9%
122
34%
41%
1.06
0.72
USD
8%
1:200
Copy

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