Nasdaq & Gold Manual Macro Strategy

This account is managed entirely manually. No Expert Advisors (EAs), algorithms, bots, grid systems, martingale systems, or signal services are used.

Trading decisions are based on personal market analysis, combining macroeconomic research, market sentiment, liquidity flows, technical structure, and price action.

The strategy focuses primarily on the Nasdaq 100 (NDX/US100) and Gold (XAUUSD), seeking high-probability opportunities with favorable risk-to-reward characteristics.

The objective is long-term capital growth while maintaining disciplined risk management and capital preservation.

Strategy characteristics:

• Fully manual trading

• No algorithms, robots, or automated systems

• Primary markets: Nasdaq 100 & Gold

• Time horizon: Intraday to Swing Trading

• High-conviction discretionary setups

• Dynamic position sizing based on market conditions

• Strong focus on risk management and capital preservation

A significant portion of annual performance may be generated by a limited number of exceptional opportunities. As a result, periods of lower activity or consolidation should be expected.

Trading activity may vary considerably depending on market conditions. Patience and selectivity are key components of the strategy.

Recommended follower capital:

• Minimum: $5,000

• Recommended: $10,000+

This strategy is intended for investors seeking a disciplined, transparent, and fully discretionary approach to financial markets.

Past performance is not indicative of future results. Trading leveraged products involves substantial risk and may not be suitable for all investors.