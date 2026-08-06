World PEACE Multi FX Algo is a fully automated MT5 signal based on a multi-currency Forex Expert Advisor.

The strategy trades several major and cross currency pairs using a grid-based approach. Trading is 100% algorithmic, and positions are usually held for a short- to medium-term period, with an average holding time of around 2 days.







BEFORE SUBSCRIBING

This is a grid-based strategy. Floating drawdown can become significant when the market moves strongly against open positions, especially when several correlated currency pairs move in the same direction.

Individual positions do not use fixed stop losses. Historical drawdown is not a limit or forecast of future risk. Future drawdown may exceed all previously recorded levels.

A grid strategy may generate realized profits for a long period, but it cannot be expected to survive every market condition indefinitely. Severe loss, account stop-out, or eventual account failure cannot be excluded.

This is not a low-risk, capital-protected, or guaranteed-return strategy. Use only capital that you are fully prepared to lose.





PROVIDER ACCOUNT AND WITHDRAWALS

The provider account is normally operated with approximately 200,000 JPY of capital.

Realized profits are normally withdrawn approximately once a week. The account is intentionally kept at approximately the same operating size rather than using profits for aggressive compounding. The first priority is to recover the original operating capital through withdrawals.

Weekly withdrawals are part of the operating policy and will continue.

When the provider balance changes after a withdrawal, MQL5 may recalculate the copying ratio and adjust position volumes on subscriber accounts. This may create additional transactions, spread costs, or slippage. These adjustments are performed automatically by the MQL5 Signals system.





BROKER AND ACCOUNT REQUIREMENTS

A hedging-enabled MT5 account is required because the strategy may hold buy and sell positions on the same symbol at the same time. FIFO, netting, or no-hedging accounts may not copy the strategy correctly.

No specific broker is required, but compatibility depends on the broker, server, account type, available symbols, leverage, minimum lot size, spread, swaps, and execution conditions.

The provider account uses 1:500 leverage. As a practical guideline, this signal is better suited for accounts with at least 1,000 USD, and preferably 2,000 USD or more for more comfortable margin management. These are operational guidelines only, not safety thresholds.

Leverage of 1:100 or higher is preferable. Low-leverage accounts such as 1:30 may be technically compatible, but copied volume can be reduced and minimum lot size may prevent risk from scaling exactly in proportion.





RECOMMENDED APPROACH

Maintain sufficient free margin and start with conservative copy settings. Avoid aggressive multipliers or excessive allocation.

Check the first copied trades, lot sizes, and MT5 Journal carefully.

For subscribers, I recommend securing realized profits periodically rather than pursuing aggressive compounding from the beginning. If you later wish to increase allocation, consider doing so only after recovering an amount equivalent to your original capital through withdrawals.

Please check the latest Risk, Drawdown, Deposit Load, Trading History, balance, equity, deposits, and withdrawals directly on the MQL5 signal page before subscribing.

All trading involves risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results.