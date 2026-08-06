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Nobeyo- Sano

World PEACE Multi FX Algo

Nobeyo- Sano
Nobeyo- Sano

Nobeyo- Sano

3 (1)
I am a Japan based MetaTrader 5 signal provider focused on automated multi currency forex trading.
My trading philosophy is simple: long term survival comes before short term aggressive growth. I prefer disciplined execution, controlled exposure and transparent risk management.
2 信号
1条评论
可靠性
76
49 / 161K USD
每月复制 30 USD per 
增长自 2025 3 243%
HFMarketsGlobal-Live1
1:500
如何订阅？
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  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
3 959
盈利交易:
3 263 (82.41%)
亏损交易:
696 (17.58%)
最好交易:
28 464.00 JPY
最差交易:
-10 757.00 JPY
毛利:
1 451 501.00 JPY (557 420 pips)
毛利亏损:
-729 713.00 JPY (449 345 pips)
最大连续赢利:
46 (7 748.00 JPY)
最大连续盈利:
39 080.00 JPY (4)
夏普比率:
0.14
交易活动:
100.00%
最大入金加载:
12.73%
最近交易:
1 几小时前
每周交易:
50
平均持有时间:
2 天
采收率:
19.29
长期交易:
1 593 (40.24%)
短期交易:
2 366 (59.76%)
利润因子:
1.99
预期回报:
182.32 JPY
平均利润:
444.84 JPY
平均损失:
-1 048.44 JPY
最大连续失误:
7 (-37 426.00 JPY)
最大连续亏损:
-37 426.00 JPY (7)
每月增长:
24.28%
年度预测:
294.54%
算法交易:
100%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
0.00 JPY
最大值:
37 426.00 JPY (7.34%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
15.49% (37 426.00 JPY)
净值:
23.68% (48 880.00 JPY)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
AUDCADr 744
AUDNZDr 516
GBPUSDr 428
EURUSDr 395
EURJPYr 384
GBPJPYr 371
AUDJPYr 361
USDJPYr 359
AUDUSDr 279
EURGBPr 122
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
AUDCADr 1.2K
AUDNZDr 769
GBPUSDr 758
EURUSDr 670
EURJPYr 532
GBPJPYr 488
AUDJPYr 613
USDJPYr 499
AUDUSDr 500
EURGBPr 269
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
AUDCADr 7.5K
AUDNZDr -15K
GBPUSDr 21K
EURUSDr 20K
EURJPYr 11K
GBPJPYr 12K
AUDJPYr 10K
USDJPYr 20K
AUDUSDr 15K
EURGBPr 5.3K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +28 464.00 JPY
最差交易: -10 757 JPY
最大连续赢利: 4
最大连续失误: 7
最大连续盈利: +7 748.00 JPY
最大连续亏损: -37 426.00 JPY

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 HFMarketsGlobal-Live1 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

无数据

World PEACE Multi FX Algo is a fully automated MT5 signal based on a multi-currency Forex Expert Advisor.

The strategy trades several major and cross currency pairs using a grid-based approach. Trading is 100% algorithmic, and positions are usually held for a short- to medium-term period, with an average holding time of around 2 days.



BEFORE SUBSCRIBING

This is a grid-based strategy. Floating drawdown can become significant when the market moves strongly against open positions, especially when several correlated currency pairs move in the same direction.

Individual positions do not use fixed stop losses. Historical drawdown is not a limit or forecast of future risk. Future drawdown may exceed all previously recorded levels.

A grid strategy may generate realized profits for a long period, but it cannot be expected to survive every market condition indefinitely. Severe loss, account stop-out, or eventual account failure cannot be excluded.

This is not a low-risk, capital-protected, or guaranteed-return strategy. Use only capital that you are fully prepared to lose.


PROVIDER ACCOUNT AND WITHDRAWALS

The provider account is normally operated with approximately 200,000 JPY of capital.

Realized profits are normally withdrawn approximately once a week. The account is intentionally kept at approximately the same operating size rather than using profits for aggressive compounding. The first priority is to recover the original operating capital through withdrawals.

Weekly withdrawals are part of the operating policy and will continue.

When the provider balance changes after a withdrawal, MQL5 may recalculate the copying ratio and adjust position volumes on subscriber accounts. This may create additional transactions, spread costs, or slippage. These adjustments are performed automatically by the MQL5 Signals system.


BROKER AND ACCOUNT REQUIREMENTS

A hedging-enabled MT5 account is required because the strategy may hold buy and sell positions on the same symbol at the same time. FIFO, netting, or no-hedging accounts may not copy the strategy correctly.

No specific broker is required, but compatibility depends on the broker, server, account type, available symbols, leverage, minimum lot size, spread, swaps, and execution conditions.

The provider account uses 1:500 leverage. As a practical guideline, this signal is better suited for accounts with at least 1,000 USD, and preferably 2,000 USD or more for more comfortable margin management. These are operational guidelines only, not safety thresholds.

Leverage of 1:100 or higher is preferable. Low-leverage accounts such as 1:30 may be technically compatible, but copied volume can be reduced and minimum lot size may prevent risk from scaling exactly in proportion.


RECOMMENDED APPROACH

Maintain sufficient free margin and start with conservative copy settings. Avoid aggressive multipliers or excessive allocation.

Check the first copied trades, lot sizes, and MT5 Journal carefully.

For subscribers, I recommend securing realized profits periodically rather than pursuing aggressive compounding from the beginning. If you later wish to increase allocation, consider doing so only after recovering an amount equivalent to your original capital through withdrawals.

Please check the latest Risk, Drawdown, Deposit Load, Trading History, balance, equity, deposits, and withdrawals directly on the MQL5 signal page before subscribing.

All trading involves risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

平均等级:
loizeauf
62
loizeauf 2026.08.06 15:38 
 

Hi Just Suscribe o MT5 with Raise broker. got an issue with currency :

2026.08.06 16:20:00.025 Signal '1245751': signal copying for 'AUDJPYr' is prohibited by your broker

How to resolve it? Tks.

2026.08.06 17:49
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2026.07.30 08:55
No swaps are charged
2026.07.30 08:55
No swaps are charged
2026.07.15 22:54 2026.07.15 22:54:57  

Drawdown update: Today, the signal’s floating drawdown temporarily exceeded 46,000 JPY. The main market factor appears to have been a broad decline in the US dollar following weaker than expected US producer price data, together with a strong move in the British pound. Because World PEACE Multi FX Algo uses a grid based multi currency strategy, several positions linked to the US dollar, British pound and other major currencies can move against the account at the same time. When these correlated market movements occur, the combined floating drawdown can increase quickly. The current drawdown mainly consists of unrealized losses on open positions, rather than one large realized loss. However, unrealized losses can become realized losses, and the drawdown may increase further if the market continues to move against the open positions. No changes have been made to the core strategy. The automated system continues to operate according to its existing trading rules. Subscribers are advised to maintain sufficient free margin, use conservative copy settings and avoid aggressive multipliers. Trading involves risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

2026.07.01 22:27 2026.07.01 22:27:36  

The signal is now available for subscription. The account leverage has been adjusted to 1:500 in order to meet MQL5 subscription conditions and improve compatibility for subscribers. The core trading strategy itself has not been changed. This signal is operated by an automated multi currency Forex trading system. My focus is controlled exposure, disciplined execution and long term survival in the market, not reckless high risk growth. For subscribers, I recommend using sufficient margin, moderate copy settings and a broker with reasonable spreads and stable execution. Please note that low leverage accounts, such as 1:30, may have smaller copied volumes and different results. Trading involves risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

2026.06.25 12:46
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2026.06.25 02:40
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:2000
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信号
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成长
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资金
结余
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
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杠杆
World PEACE Multi FX Algo
每月30 USD
3 243%
49
161K
USD
202K
JPY
76
100%
3 959
82%
100%
1.98
182.32
JPY
24%
1:500
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